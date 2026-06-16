Tokyo Fire Department Releases Shocking Reenactment of Ambulance Crew Assaults

TOKYO - The Tokyo Fire Department has called for greater public cooperation with emergency medical services following a rise in incidents involving interference with ambulance crews, including cases in which paramedics have been assaulted while carrying out rescue operations.

A video released on June 16 reenacts several incidents, including a scene in which a man suddenly punches a paramedic while the crew is providing medical assistance to a patient.

According to the department, there have been 107 cases of interference with emergency responders over the past five years, and the number of incidents recorded so far this year has already exceeded the level seen during the same period last year.

In one case, a paramedic was assaulted and was unable to perform emergency duties for approximately five hours as a result of the attack.

The Tokyo Fire Department said it will respond firmly to such incidents and is prepared to pursue legal action when necessary. Officials urged the public to cooperate with emergency personnel so that lifesaving activities can be carried out without disruption.

Source: TBS