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Ninja Exam Held in Historic Heartland

Jun 17, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIGA - A certification exam testing knowledge and skills related to ninjas was held in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, a city known as one of Japan's historic ninja centers.

The Koka-ryu Ninja Certification Exam, launched to promote the legacy of the Koka ninja tradition, attracted 131 participants from Japan and overseas for its 18th edition.

The exam is divided into three levels—beginner, intermediate, and advanced. In the beginner category, participants can earn additional points through their ninja costumes and performance in shuriken throwing.

Examinees took on the challenge dressed in a variety of creative ninja outfits, adding to the event's distinctive atmosphere.

One participant said, "It was difficult, but I think I passed. My confidence level is about 80%."

Another participant commented, "It was harder than I expected. I still have a lot of training ahead of me. It's training for life."

Those who pass the exam will receive a scroll and be officially recognized as Koka ninjas.

Source: MBS

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