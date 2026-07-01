News On Japan
Education

Night Schools Help Foreign Students Advance

Jul 01, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - A night junior high school in Joso, Ibaraki Prefecture, where all 30 students have roots overseas, is taking on a new role as a bridge between foreign residents and local communities in Japan.

The students were seen taking a music class at the private Mitsukaido Junior High School night program. Once mainly seen as a place for adults to resume basic education, night junior high schools are increasingly serving foreign residents as Japan's foreign population grows.

Fourteen first-year students entered the school in April. Classes are held from 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, with students learning basic Japanese, including daily conversation and reading and writing hiragana and katakana.

Their reasons for studying vary. Some say they want to go to high school, while others want to learn more about Japan. One student said, "I do business. I don't understand Japanese, so it is a little difficult. That is why I go to school."

Sakurai, a teacher who has worked at the night junior high school for five years, said many students are determined to adapt to Japan's school system as they continue living in the country. "I feel they want to fit properly into the Japanese school system and keep learning so they can continue living in Japan," Sakurai said.

Among the students is second-year student Yuichiro Mihira, who came to Japan from the Philippines two years ago because of his father's work and is now studying at the school. Born to a Japanese father and a Filipino mother, Mihira has been attending the night junior high school for two years but is still not used to Japanese.

Asked what kanji he finds easy, he mentioned simple characters such as mountain, river and teacher. Asked about his teachers, he said, "They are kind. Very kind."

His father, Kazuhiro, who spent many years living in the Philippines, said he feels his son has not yet been able to fully blend into the area. "The first thing is that not being able to communicate in the language probably makes him anxious," he said. "If they can start talking, they are the same. What they are thinking is the same."

Because language is a barrier, Kazuhiro said the night junior high school is important as a place to learn Japanese. "It is necessary," he said. "It is a place for that first contact with Japan and Japanese culture."

In Joso, where the night junior high school is located, one in eight residents is foreign. To prevent trouble and discrimination and help students become part of the community, the school puts emphasis on local interaction.

Students practice traditional festival music so they can take part in local festivals. Sakurai said face-to-face activities help local residents understand that foreign nationals are not outsiders to fear, but people who can live together with others in the community. "As a night class, I think we should carry out activities that help residents understand that foreign nationals are not bad people, but people who can enjoy living together with everyone," Sakurai said.

An international exchange event was held at the school to deepen understanding of classmates' cultures and histories. Local residents and the mayor of Joso were also invited. Traditional dishes prepared by students, representing their home countries, were laid out at the venue.

The event also drew students from Takushoku University in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture. A university instructor said the students were brought to the event because even though the university has many international students, opportunities for direct interaction are limited. "Watching that situation, I thought the best thing would be to bring them here, have them actually talk and see people as they are," the instructor said.

One student said there are few chances in daily life to interact with people from overseas and that negative impressions can sometimes come through the news. "But after practicing face to face like this, I realized there are many very kind people," the student said.

Asked what food he had prepared, one student said, "Sri Lankan curry and Sri Lankan rice. I heard my university friends ate a lot." Asked whether they were now friends, the student replied, "Yes. Now we are friends."

A graduate of the night junior high school is now working as a bridge between foreign residents and Japanese people. Akari Imanishi works as a Japanese-language support staff member at a public elementary school in Joso, helping foreign children who have difficulty with Japanese in their classes.

Imanishi was born into a Japanese-Brazilian family in Brazil and came to Japan at the age of 6. She attended elementary school in Joso but struggled to adjust to life in Japan. After graduating, she attended the night junior high school, where she says the people she met became an important source of support.

"I was able to meet so many people, and there are friends I still interact with now," Imanishi said. "It became a place that supported me, a place that eased my sense of isolation and loneliness."

At the elementary school where Imanishi works, one-quarter of all students are foreign nationals. She said she wants to pass on to the children the joy of learning that she discovered at night junior high school. "I want them to feel that studying is fun, and when they finish sixth grade, I want them to feel glad they came here," she said.

Night junior high schools are becoming places that connect students with foreign roots to society. Across Japan, foreign nationals account for more than 60% of students at night junior high schools, and demand for Japanese-language instruction is high.

The education ministry in May released its first guidelines on Japanese-language instruction at night junior high schools. Night junior high schools were originally established to provide compulsory education in subjects such as Japanese and mathematics, but Japanese-language teaching has often been left to individual schools to figure out on their own. Teachers at the Joso school said they initially did not know how to teach Japanese effectively.

The growing number of foreign residents in Japan is expected to continue, raising concerns among some people over the pace of change. Educators and students at the school say that learning about one another is the first step toward living together, and that expanding places where people can connect equally is increasingly important.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Carlos Ghosn Says Nissan Needs Him as CEO

Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn said the automaker is in a "state of emergency" and signaled he would be willing to return as chief executive officer, arguing that only a true decision-maker in the CEO role could rescue the company.

U.S. Military Returns Entire Negishi Housing Area to Japan After 79 Years

The entire Negishi Housing Area in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been returned to Japan for the first time in 79 years, ending its use as a residential district for U.S. military personnel and their families.

Strong Quakes Strike Japan 11 Times Since April

Strong earthquakes have continued to shake parts of Japan in recent weeks, with 11 temblors measuring lower 5 or above on the Japanese seismic intensity scale recorded across the country since April 2026.

First Train of the Day Derails at Kintetsu Kyoto Station

A Kintetsu Railway train derailed inside Kyoto Station on the morning of June 29, forcing partial suspensions on the Kintetsu Kyoto Line for the rest of the day and causing long delays that hit commuters, students and tourists.

Hikone Castle Stone Wall Collapses After Typhoon Deluge

A section of stone wall at Hikone Castle, one of Japan’s few surviving original Edo-period castles and a National Treasure whose main keep remains intact more than 400 years after its construction, collapsed after heavy rain caused by Typhoons No. 7 and No. 8, Hikone city officials said.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Night Schools Help Foreign Students Advance

A night junior high school in Joso, Ibaraki Prefecture, where all 30 students have roots overseas, is taking on a new role as a bridge between foreign residents and local communities in Japan.

Local Firms Court Students As Regional Workforce Concerns Grow

A major job fair in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, drew more than 3,700 high school students as local businesses, government and schools joined forces to stem the outflow of young people and encourage future U-turn employment.

Foreign Visitors Experience Japanese School Life

A U.S. family took part in a Japanese school experience program at a former school building in Chiba Prefecture, joining calligraphy, disaster drills, school lunch duty and a sports day-style event in a six-hour program that has attracted more than 200 foreign participants since it began about a year ago.

Hokkaido Horse Town Welcomes Indian Workers

Urakawa, a Hokkaido town of about 10,000 people known as one of Japan's leading thoroughbred breeding centers, is seeing a rapid increase in Indian residents as local farms turn to experienced overseas workers to offset a shrinking pool of Japanese horse trainers.

Ninja Exam Held in Historic Heartland

A certification exam testing knowledge and skills related to ninjas was held in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, a city known as one of Japan's historic ninja centers.

Tokyo Fire Department Releases Shocking Reenactment of Ambulance Crew Assaults

The Tokyo Fire Department has called for greater public cooperation with emergency medical services following a rise in incidents involving interference with ambulance crews, including cases in which paramedics have been assaulted while carrying out rescue operations.

University of Tokyo and TOPPAN Launch AI Innovation Research Center

The University of Tokyo and TOPPAN Holdings announced the establishment of the AI Innovation Research Center, a new initiative aimed at advancing research and development for the practical application of artificial intelligence in society.

Veteran Photographer Documents Changing Bear Behavior

As bear sightings continue at an unusually high pace across Akita Prefecture, a veteran wildlife photographer who has spent nearly 30 years observing and photographing Asian black bears says the animals are appearing more frequently, moving closer to human settlements, and increasingly adapting their behavior to survive.