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Kyoto University to Be Certified as International University for Research Excellence

Jul 03, 2026 | News On Japan

KYOTO - The education ministry said July 3 that it plans to certify Kyoto University as an International University for Research Excellence, a government-backed designation aimed at fostering research institutions capable of competing at the highest global level.

Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Yohei Matsumoto said he strongly expects Kyoto University to become a research university that can lead even the top-level universities overseas.

The designation allows universities to receive subsidies funded by investment returns from the government's university fund, which is worth around 10 trillion yen. Tohoku University and the Institute of Science Tokyo have already been certified under the program.

Kyoto University's willingness to carry out large-scale reforms was a key factor in the decision. The university plans to abolish its current system of small research laboratories headed by individual professors and introduce a department system that would reorganize its operations into about 20 units by academic field.

Kyoto University is expected to receive formal certification as early as this summer and is likely to receive about 20 billion yen in subsidies in fiscal 2026.

Kyoto University was founded in 1897 as Kyoto Imperial University, becoming Japan's second imperial university after Tokyo. Its creation reflected the Meiji government's push to build a modern higher education system and strengthen Japan's scientific and administrative capacity.

The university began with colleges including law, medicine, letters, and science and engineering, and gradually expanded into one of Japan's leading comprehensive research institutions. Its main Yoshida campus in Kyoto became closely associated with the city's long tradition of scholarship, culture and independent thought.

After World War II, Kyoto Imperial University was renamed Kyoto University in 1947 as Japan's imperial university system was reorganized. The university developed a reputation for academic freedom and independent research, often described through its tradition of "freedom of academic culture." That culture has helped distinguish Kyoto University from Tokyo University, which has historically been more closely tied to central government and elite bureaucracy.

Kyoto University has produced many of Japan's most prominent researchers, including Nobel laureates such as Hideki Yukawa, who won the 1949 Nobel Prize in Physics for his theory of mesons, and Shinya Yamanaka, who won the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on induced pluripotent stem cells. The university is especially strong in basic science, medicine, engineering and life sciences.

In recent decades, Kyoto University has sought to maintain its strength in fundamental research while adapting to global competition, demographic change and tighter public funding. Its planned designation as an International University for Research Excellence would mark a major new phase in that history, tying government support to structural reforms intended to make the university more competitive with leading research institutions overseas.

Source: TBS

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