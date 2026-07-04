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Oiso Long Beach Opens with Pool Party

Jul 04, 2026 | News On Japan

KANAGAWA - Oiso Long Beach, a popular summer destination in Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, opened its pools for the season on July 4, drawing about 1,300 visitors as the facility strengthened heatstroke prevention measures.

Children and adults rushed into the pools as the season began, enjoying one of the region's best-known summer attractions.

"It was fun. It was really fun," one visitor said, adding that floating on an inflatable ring was especially enjoyable.

From this year, the facility has stepped up its response to the summer heat by installing mist spots to help visitors cool down. On July 4, a safety class was also held by Takeshi Matsuda, an Olympic medalist and former competitive swimmer.

The pools will remain open through September 13.

Source: TBS

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