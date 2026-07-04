TOKYO - Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund said its investment operations for fiscal 2025 generated a surplus of more than 41 trillion yen, lifted by gains in domestic and overseas stock markets.

The Government Pension Investment Fund, which manages reserves for Japan's public pension system, announced that its investment surplus for the year totaled 41.3995 trillion yen, with a return of 16.47%, marking its sixth consecutive year in the black.

The gains were supported by rising share prices in Japan and abroad, as investor expectations grew for sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Since GPIF began market-based investment operations in fiscal 2001, its cumulative investment income has reached 196.9306 trillion yen. Its total assets under management stood at 293.6437 trillion yen as of the end of March 2026.

Source: FNN