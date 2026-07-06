High School Job Openings Hit Record 8.97 Times in Osaka

OSAKA - Job hunting for high school students due to graduate next spring has entered full swing, with 84 companies and about 400 students taking part in a joint corporate briefing session in Osaka as employers intensify efforts to secure young workers.

At the venue in Osaka, companies set up hands-on booths designed to catch students' attention, including areas where they could try miniature golf or wear tools used at construction sites. Many firms sought to promote the appeal of their work by allowing students to experience actual job tasks rather than simply listen to explanations.

The job offer-to-applicant ratio for high school graduates in Osaka Prefecture reached a record 8.97 times last year, underscoring the increasingly fierce competition among companies to hire young employees.

One company official said the situation has become tougher as more students choose to continue their education, reducing the number of high school students seeking jobs. The official also pointed to the rule that high school students generally apply to one company at a time, a system that makes recruitment more difficult for employers than hiring university graduates.

Despite these challenges, companies continue to recruit high school graduates as they look to refresh aging workforces and train employees over the long term. One employer said staff members were getting older each year, making it important to bring in young workers who could develop into core personnel over time.

Early turnover remains another major issue. Among people who enter the workforce after graduating from high school, 16.6% leave their jobs within one year, highlighting the need for companies to prevent mismatches during recruitment.

Some firms are trying to change perceptions of their industries by offering high school graduates the same pay as university graduates, along with better benefits, sufficient time off and little or no overtime. Others are using social media platforms such as TikTok to reach students and make their workplaces stand out.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS