Further Rise Unavoidable as Long-Term Rate Briefly Hits 2.83%

TOKYO - Japan’s long-term interest rate briefly rose to 2.83% on July 6, its highest level in nearly 30 years, as investors grew more cautious over inflation, the pace of Bank of Japan rate hikes and the government’s fiscal stance.

In the bond market, the yield on Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond temporarily climbed to 2.83%, a level not seen since 1996. The move is drawing attention because the 10-year yield serves as a reference point for fixed mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs for households and companies.

Long-term rates have been trending higher in recent weeks. The 10-year yield briefly reached around 2.73% in mid-May, rose as high as 2.80% later that month, and stood around 2.68% at the end of June before climbing again in early July. Market participants are increasingly discussing whether the yield could approach 3% if inflation remains elevated and confidence in fiscal management weakens.

The rise has come even after the Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 1% in June, its highest level in about three decades. In the market, there is concern that the pace of rate hikes may still fall behind price increases, particularly as the weak yen continues to push up import costs for food, energy and other goods.

Another factor behind the increase is speculation that the government has been trying to restrain the Bank of Japan from moving too quickly on further rate hikes. If investors believe monetary tightening is being delayed despite persistent inflation, expectations for future price rises could push long-term yields higher.

The weak yen has added to the pressure. The currency recently fell to the 162 yen range against the dollar, its weakest level in about 40 years, prompting renewed warnings from authorities that they are prepared to respond to excessive foreign exchange moves. A weaker yen tends to raise import prices, making it harder for the Bank of Japan to contain inflation without additional tightening.

Fiscal policy is also under scrutiny. Investors are watching whether planned government spending and economic support measures will be matched by credible funding plans. Although Japan’s tax revenue has reached record levels, concerns remain that large-scale spending could increase the supply of government bonds and weaken confidence in fiscal discipline.

A market participant said that if investors conclude the government is neglecting fiscal discipline, "a further rise in interest rates will be unavoidable."

Higher long-term yields would have direct effects on the real economy. Banks may raise fixed mortgage rates, companies could face higher borrowing costs, and the government’s own debt-servicing burden would increase. Japan’s outstanding public debt is already large by international standards, making even modest increases in interest rates a sensitive issue for fiscal management.

The market is now focused on whether the Bank of Japan will signal further rate hikes, how the government explains its fiscal policy, and whether overseas investors continue to demand higher yields to hold Japanese government bonds. For now, the rise in long-term rates reflects a broader shift away from the ultra-low interest rate environment that defined Japan’s economy for much of the past three decades.

Source: TBS