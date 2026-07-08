Joint Recommendations Issued to Grow AI Medical Device Industry

TOKYO - A council of 39 companies, including startups developing medical devices that use artificial intelligence, called for greater support to expand Japan's AI medical device industry, including subsidies for hospitals and financial assistance for overseas exports.

At a news conference, the council showcased examples of AI-based medical equipment, including virtual reality goggles used during surgery to help doctors check affected areas.

In its joint proposal, the council said public and private investment would be more effective if medical institutions received subsidies to introduce AI medical devices and if companies were given financial support to export such products abroad.

The government, in a public-private investment plan covering 17 strategic fields announced in June, said it expects 11.6 trillion yen in investment for advanced medical care using innovative devices such as AI-based technologies.

Kenji Yamanami, a director of the AI Medical Device Council, said Japan needs to ensure that funding under its growth strategy helps establish the industry and market before moving on to the next wave of new technologies and startups. "Once the industry and market are firmly rooted, the next new technologies and startups will emerge. We want growth strategy budgets to be allocated properly to that area," Yamanami said.

Source: テレ東BIZ