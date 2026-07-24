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Generative AI Usage in Japan More Than Doubles to 58.8%

Jul 24, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The share of people in Japan using generative artificial intelligence has more than doubled to 58.8%, while more than one in 10 regard the technology as a friend, according to the communications ministry's 2026 white paper.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said the generative AI usage rate rose to 58.8% from the level recorded in its previous survey.

When respondents were asked how they viewed generative AI, the largest group described it as a machine or tool, while 10.9% said they considered it a friend.

Source: TBS

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