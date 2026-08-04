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Man Arrested for Allegedly Posting AI-Generated Obscene Images

Aug 04, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Tokyo police have arrested an office worker on suspicion of using generative artificial intelligence to turn photographs of junior high school girls and others into obscene images and posting them on social media.

The suspect, Kenta Imoto, has admitted the allegations, telling investigators that he was pleased when people enjoyed images he had altered with AI, according to police.

Police also referred an 18-year-old male high school senior in Tarumizu, Kagoshima Prefecture, to prosecutors on suspicion of asking Imoto to alter images.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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