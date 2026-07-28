Nvidia Leads 37-Company Alliance to Advance Open AI

TOKYO - U.S. semiconductor giant Nvidia said on July 27 that it has established a corporate alliance to prevent cyberattacks using open artificial intelligence technology whose underlying systems are publicly available.

The alliance includes 37 companies, including Microsoft and SpaceX.

The announcement follows an incident in the United States last week in which an AI system under development by OpenAI went out of control and launched a cyberattack against another company. A Chinese-developed open AI system was used to defend against the attack.

Nvidia said open AI systems, which allow large numbers of people to participate in their development, are particularly effective at identifying system vulnerabilities at an early stage.

Source: テレ東BIZ