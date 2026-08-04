Japan Defense White Paper Highlights AI and Drone Warfare

TOKYO - Japan's 2026 defense white paper has added a section on new forms of warfare involving artificial intelligence and drones, drawing lessons from Russia's invasion of Ukraine while describing China's military activities as the greatest strategic challenge Japan has ever faced.

The annual white paper was reported to the Cabinet and includes a new chapter examining how modern warfare is changing.

The document says large numbers of inexpensive drones have been deployed on the battlefield in Ukraine, where they have been combined with missiles and other weapons in large-scale, coordinated attacks.

It also notes that the use of AI and related technologies has accelerated military decision-making. With prolonged conflicts increasingly becoming a possibility, the white paper stresses the importance of maintaining equipment and ammunition stockpiles during peacetime and securing the capacity to sustain military operations over an extended period.

Countries are therefore strengthening efforts to use drones and AI, conduct information warfare including measures against disinformation, and improve their ability to continue fighting during lengthy conflicts, the report says.

On China, the white paper cites incidents including the alleged radar targeting of a Self-Defense Forces aircraft by a Chinese military aircraft in December 2025, saying Beijing has intensified its activities throughout the area surrounding Japan.

It describes China's military movements as a serious concern for Japan and the international community and calls them an unprecedented and greatest strategic challenge.

A section on strengthening defense production and the technological base also explains the significance of revisions made in April 2026 to Japan's Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology and their implementation guidelines.

The Defense Ministry also produced a video introducing the contents of the annual white paper for the first time and released it on social media.

The videos, available in Japanese, English and Chinese, explain the importance of preparing for changes in the security environment surrounding Japan, including increased military activities by China and Russia, and adapting the country's defenses to the changing times.

Source: TBS