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Ghibli Park Opens New Panorama Box Exhibition

Jul 09, 2026 | News On Japan

AICHI - Ghibli Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, opened a new exhibition on July 8 that lets visitors experience the worlds of Studio Ghibli films through three-dimensional box displays.

The Panorama Box Exhibition, held inside Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, features layered illustrations of backgrounds, characters and other elements arranged inside boxes to create a sense of depth, offering scenes that appear as if visitors have stepped into the films themselves.

The exhibition includes 31 boxes, all designed from newly drawn artwork by director Hayao Miyazaki, each expressing the atmosphere and worldviews of past Studio Ghibli works.

Goro Miyazaki, a Studio Ghibli director, said the exhibition clearly shows how Hayao Miyazaki creates three-dimensional space by layering flat images.

Also drawing attention is a short animated film produced by Studio Ghibli for Ghibli Park, the studio’s first such work made specifically for the facility. The film, which centers on a young person working at Ghibli Park, also began screening on July 8.

Ghibli Park grew out of Aichi’s long connection with Studio Ghibli, beginning with Satsuki and Mei’s House, a full-scale recreation of the home from My Neighbor Totoro built for Expo 2005 in Nagakute. The house became one of the most popular legacy attractions at what is now Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park, also known as Moricoro Park.

Plans for a larger Ghibli-themed park were announced in 2017, with Aichi Prefecture, Studio Ghibli and partners later developing the project as a park integrated into the existing public grounds rather than a conventional amusement park. The concept was to preserve the landscape of Moricoro Park while allowing visitors to walk through recreated settings inspired by Studio Ghibli films.

Ghibli Park opened on November 1, 2022, with three areas: Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, Hill of Youth and Dondoko Forest. Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse became the main indoor exhibition space, with displays, shops, a cafe and a screening room. Hill of Youth drew on works including Whisper of the Heart and The Cat Returns, while Dondoko Forest expanded around the existing Satsuki and Mei’s House from My Neighbor Totoro.

The park was completed in stages. Mononoke Village, inspired by Princess Mononoke, opened on November 1, 2023. Valley of Witches, based on films such as Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle and Earwig and the Witch, opened on March 16, 2024, completing the park’s five-area structure.

Unlike many theme parks, Ghibli Park was designed with few large rides. Its appeal lies in architecture, scenery, exhibitions and walk-through spaces that recreate the atmosphere of Ghibli films. The official park structure now consists of five areas: Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, Hill of Youth, Dondoko Forest, Mononoke Village and Valley of Witches, all spread across Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture.

Source: CBC

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