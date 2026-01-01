Hokkaido City Drills for Bear Encounters

HOKKAIDO - Noboribetsu in Hokkaido conducted a drill to cull a brown bear under emergency gun-hunting procedures, based on a scenario in which a bear appeared at a park near schools and residential areas in the city, with local hunters taking part as bear sightings continue to be reported across Japan.
Officials reviewed the steps required before carrying out an "emergency gun hunt," a system that allows municipalities to authorize the culling of bears in urban areas at their own discretion. The drill included procedures for evacuating nearby residents and imposing traffic restrictions.
Emergency gun hunting has been carried out three times so far in Hokkaido. Reports of bear sightings and related incidents in the prefecture have reached 1,266 in 2026.
Source: 北海道ニュースUHB