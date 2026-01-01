Hokkaido City Drills for Bear Encounters

HOKKAIDO - Noboribetsu in Hokkaido conducted a drill to cull a brown bear under emergency gun-hunting procedures, based on a scenario in which a bear appeared at a park near schools and residential areas in the city, with local hunters taking part as bear sightings continue to be reported across Japan.

Officials reviewed the steps required before carrying out an "emergency gun hunt," a system that allows municipalities to authorize the culling of bears in urban areas at their own discretion. The drill included procedures for evacuating nearby residents and imposing traffic restrictions.

Emergency gun hunting has been carried out three times so far in Hokkaido. Reports of bear sightings and related incidents in the prefecture have reached 1,266 in 2026.

北海道の市街地でヒグマ出没に備え訓練 北海道登別市で、各地でクマの出没が相次ぐ中、学校や住宅街に近い公園にヒグマが現れたとの想定で、緊急銃猟により駆除する訓練が行われ、地元ハンターらが参加した。

北海道城市举行棕熊出没应对演练 随着日本各地接连传出熊出没消息，北海道登别市假设一头棕熊出现在学校和住宅区附近的公园，进行了按紧急枪猎程序捕杀棕熊的演练，当地猎人也参加了此次演练。

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB