Beauty Influencer Reika Miyazaki Sentenced to 2 Years and Six Months Prison

TOKYO - Beauty influencer and businesswoman Reika Miyazaki was sentenced on July 15 to two years and six months in prison, suspended for four years, for evading about 157 million yen in taxes, while her company was fined 40 million yen.

Miyazaki, the representative of Solarie, and the company were accused of concealing nearly 500 million yen in income by arranging for false receipts to be created and recording fictitious outsourcing expenses.

The Tokyo District Court said the offenses were committed with firm criminal intent and involved a degree of planning.

"The defendant bears serious responsibility for committing the offenses based on self-serving reasoning," the court said in handing down the suspended sentence and corporate fine.

Miyazaki quietly bowed after the proceedings and left the courtroom.

Source: FNN