Tackling poverty In China and Japan

China is on an arduous long march to eradicate poverty. In Japan, inequalities remain despite economic growth. Our correspondents take a closer look at the countries' quest for prosperity.

Why is poverty rising in Japan? (CNBC) Despite record employment under Abenomics, Japan’s poverty rate is the second highest among the Group of Seven nations at 15.7%, and above the OECD average.

Japanese universities to resume face-to-face classes (Japan Times) Many universities in Japan are set to partially resume in-person classes in the second half of the current academic year, which starts in autumn, while taking measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Japanese government promises reduced teacher responsibilities, right to refuse club supervision (Japan Today) Anyone who has ever taught or known a teacher knows how intense the workload can be — all over the world, teachers find themselves left adrift against a current of curriculums and nights spent grading papers, only to be rewarded with complaints and abuse from students, parents, and higher-ups alike.

Most popular Japanese slang today (Paolo fromTOKYO) These are are the most used and popular Japanese slang today. These must-know Japanese words are used commonly by younger Japanese people but also used by older ones.

Japan's new skilled worker visa program still far behind goal (Japan Times) A new work permit introduced by Japan for overseas workers to help alleviate chronic labor shortages in certain industries has made an unexpectedly poor start, with only 3,987 of them obtaining the “specific skills visa” in the first year of the program, or less than 10 percent of the government’s target.

Schools in Japan face tough decisions as coronavirus spreads (Japan Times) Amid an increase in community transmission of the new coronavirus, more cases are being seen in which schoolchildren and teachers are testing positive for the virus or have had close contact with those who have been infected.

Excavation of Osaka mass grave suggests 19th-century epidemic (dw.com) Archaeologists have unearthed 1,500 human remains from a 19th-century burial site in Osaka. Experts believe the bones belong to local residents who may have perished in an epidemic that swept the region in the 1800s.