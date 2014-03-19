CNA Insider -- Sep 29
China is on an arduous long march to eradicate poverty. In Japan, inequalities remain despite economic growth. Our correspondents take a closer look at the countries' quest for prosperity.
News source: CNA Insider
Sep 29
Sep 28
Sep 28
Sep 27
Sep 16
Sep 14
Anyone who has ever taught or known a teacher knows how intense the workload can be — all over the world, teachers find themselves left adrift against a current of curriculums and nights spent grading papers, only to be rewarded with complaints and abuse from students, parents, and higher-ups alike. (Japan Today)
Sep 10
Sep 10
Sep 06
Sep 04
Sep 01
Aug 31
A new work permit introduced by Japan for overseas workers to help alleviate chronic labor shortages in certain industries has made an unexpectedly poor start, with only 3,987 of them obtaining the “specific skills visa” in the first year of the program, or less than 10 percent of the government’s target. (Japan Times)
Aug 29
Aug 27
Aug 27
Aug 26
Aug 25
Aug 24
Aug 23
Aug 22