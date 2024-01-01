Akane Hotta Ties the Knot with Longtime Beau

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - Actress Akane Hotta announced on the 26th that she has married a non-celebrity man she had been dating, sharing her joy on Instagram.

In her post, Hotta stated, "I am pleased to announce that I have married a man I have been dating for some time. I am incredibly happy and grateful for this opportunity to report such wonderful news. I will continue to cherish every job I undertake, never forgetting my gratitude and humility, and I will strive to improve further. Thank you for your continued support."

The announcement was met with widespread joy among her peers and fans. Actress Yui Okada and model Rio Uchida, who have worked with Hotta in the past, were among those who congratulated her on social media. Fans also expressed their best wishes, with comments like "Wishing you happiness forever," and mixed emotions of joy and a hint of sadness at her new marital status.

Source: ANN