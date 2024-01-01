Hyogo Festival Celebrates Multiculturalism

ITAMI, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - The 'Itami Madan' festival promoting multicultural harmony across national boundaries was held on Saturday in Itami, Hyogo Prefecture, featuring the 'janggu,' a traditional Korean drum.

The event highlights the area's unique cultural diversity, as many Zainichi Koreans reside near Itami Airport. The festival started in 1996, a year after the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, as a testament to the absence of the kind of xenophobic violence seen during the Great Kanto Earthquake and to foster stronger bonds between Japanese and foreign residents.

"It’s not about relationships between nations, but about creating connections between citizens," said Hachiro Kawakami, the head of the Itami Madang organizing committee.

The stage performances included traditional Korean dance by students from Korean schools and lion dances presented by Kobe Chinese School.

