Police Officer and Buddhist Priest Arrested for Sexual Assault of High School Girl

Aomori, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - A police officer and a Buddhist priest have been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female high school student in Aomori Prefecture.

Arrested on suspicion of non-consensual intercourse were Jun Sasaki, 53, a chief inspector with the riot police unit of Aomori Prefectural Police, and Ryosho Mizuno, 46, a Buddhist priest in the city of Mutsu.

The two are suspected of assaulting the then-high school student in a rental room in Aomori Prefecture in November last year.

According to police, the suspects reportedly connected through an internet message board, while Mizuno is believed to have met the girl via a smartphone app. Investigators say the three met for the first time on the day of the alleged incident.

During questioning, Sasaki admitted to the allegations, saying "I am sorry," while Mizuno denied part of the charges.

Source: TBS