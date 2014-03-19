Popular Japanese actress Suzu Hirose has been infected with the novel coronavirus without experiencing any symptoms so far, her agency said Tuesday.
Hirose, 22, tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday after taking a PCR test along with fellow actors who have been involved in recent filming, the agency said on its official website.
She has not complained of any abnormalities in her health, it added.
A native of Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan, Hirose has appeared in a number of movies and TV dramas, including the two-part film "Chihayafuru" based on a comic book featuring a girl who aims to become the queen of a traditional Japanese card game.
Oct 07
Popular Japanese actress Suzu Hirose has been infected with the novel coronavirus without experiencing any symptoms so far, her agency said Tuesday.
(Kyodo)
Oct 06
The assembly of Hyogo Prefecture in western Japan has revised an ordinance to stop the country's largest crime syndicate from handing out treats to children at its headquarters on Halloween.
(NHK)
Oct 06
Tokyo Metropolitan Police suspect that a 35-year-old woman fatally stabbed her two children before taking her life at their residence in Suginami Ward on Monday, reports NHK (Oct. 5).
(tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 06
Law enforcement divisions in three prefectures have located three girls after they were allegedly abducted in separate incidents. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 06
An ordinance to keep tabs on crossbow owners was passed Monday in Hyogo Prefecture, in response to a fatal shooting in June in which a local man killed three members of his family and seriously injured another. (Japan Times)
Oct 06
A barbecue party held in a closed, crowded and close-contact setting may have led to the spread of the coronavirus among Ground Self-Defense Force personnel, officials of the Defense Ministry's Ground Staff Office said Monday. (Japan Times)
Oct 05
Police in northern Thailand have arrested a Japanese national and four Thais on suspicion of illegally cultivating cannabis.
(NHK)
Oct 05
Paris-based fashion designer Takada Kenzo, founder of the global brand KENZO, has died after contracting the coronavirus. He was 81.
(NHK)
Oct 05
A high school boy is believed to have fatally stabbed his aunt at his residence in Okazaki City on Saturday before taking his own life by leaping in front of a train, police said, reports TBS News (Oct. 4). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 05
A character representing dreams and hope from the disaster-hit city of Rikuzentakata in northeastern Japan has won an annual contest to decide the country's most popular local mascot.
(NHK)
Oct 04
Supermarkets in Japan are having a hard time combating an increasing number of shoplifters who use their reusable shopping bags to conceal unpaid goods. (Japan Times)
Oct 04
The winner of this year's annual mascot competition will be hoping they attract as much international attention for the prize as Kumamoto Prefecture's Kumamon black bear-like mascot did after winning the inaugural event in 2011. The competition wraps up for the final time after nine years on Sunday. (Japan Times)
Oct 04
Rice was harvested in the coastal areas of Namie Town, Fukushima Prefecture for the first time since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.
(NHK)
Oct 02
A 35-year-old man in custody over the alleged fatal stabbing of his former girlfriend this week has told police that he carried out the crime after she refused to get back together with him, reports TBS News (Oct. 1). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 02
Popular Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara is set to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend within the year, her agency said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 02
Officials in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward are asking people to visit a virtual version of the scramble crossing and the surrounding streets during the Halloween season.
(NHK)
Oct 02
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a middle school girl in Toshima Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Sept. 30). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 01
A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to killing nine people at his apartment.
(NHK)
Sep 30
Spate of stolen pigs, cows and produce sparks fears in Japan, but the media is preoccupied with the nationality of the criminals. (soranews24.com)
Sep 30
A man in his 40s was shot in the parking lot of a ramen restaurant in Miyada, Nagano Prefecture, on Monday, in what police said was a gang-related shooting. (Japan Today)