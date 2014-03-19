A black bear attacked four people ranging in age from their 50s to 90s and damaged a police car Friday in central Japan before being shot to death, police and other local authorities said.
A 95-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were seriously injured in separate attacks by the Asian black bear in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Friday afternoon.
Two male hunters, aged 57 and 72, sustained minor injuries after encountering the animal later, the police said.
Prior to these incidents, a police car was damaged when the bear rammed into the vehicle from behind and punctured one of the tires with its claws. The police were patrolling the area after receiving a report in the morning that the animal had been spotted at a shopping center in the city.
Following its assault on the vehicle, the bear fled into a house where hunters shot it.
According to the police, the bear was 1.3 meter in length and weighed over 100 kilograms.
石川県白山市で男女4人を相次いで襲ったクマが住宅に逃げ込んだとみられています。現場から報告です。
（荒木美佑記者報告）
現場を警察、猟友会、消防が取り囲んでいます。ライトアップされている茶色い建物が確認できます。こちらにクマが入っていたと思われます。16日17時28分ごろにはドンという鋭い音があたりに響きました。猟友会が麻酔銃を撃ったと思われます。そして、17時50分ごろにクマが運び出されました。警察の車両にのせられるのが確認できました。近所の人によりますと、午前11時ごろに建物すぐ近くの畑のそばで最初のけが人が出ました。そして、その約2時間後、クマが納屋に入ったとみられています。現在、確認されているけが人は4人です。辺りは一帯、通行止めとなっています。そして、現在も現場は依然、状態は変わっておらず、緊張した状態が続いています。
Oct 18
A black bear attacked four people ranging in age from their 50s to 90s and damaged a police car Friday in central Japan before being shot to death, police and other local authorities said.
(Japan Today)
Oct 16
Tokyo Metropolitan Police are planning to accuse a deceased man of fatally stabbing his former girlfriend in Nakano Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Oct. 14). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 16
Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping a girl he met online and holding her for five months, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 16
A man found in a pool of blood on a sidewalk in Chiba City on Wednesday later died, police said, reports Jiji Press (Oct. 15). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 15
A 24-year-old woman who was found murdered in her apartment in Kyoto City’s Shimogyo Ward earlier this week died two days before the discovery of her body, police have revealed, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Oct. 12). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 15
The National Ainu Museum and Park in Shiraoi Town in Hokkaido has observed a traditional ceremony to pay tribute to the ancestors of the indigenous Ainu people.
(NHK)
Oct 14
Japan's top court has dismissed a claim by a non-regular worker that her employer should pay her bonuses.
(NHK)
Oct 14
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 36-year-old man over the alleged attempted robbery of a woman in Higashimurayama City earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 13). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 14
Miki Nishino, a former member of idol group AKB48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency revealed on Monday.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 14
A patient whose arrival at a hospital was delayed by 16 minutes after the ambulance he was in made a wrong turn on a Tokyo expressway later died, the Tokyo Fire Department said Monday.
(Japan Today)
Oct 13
The prefectural government of Niigata issued a special warning about wild bear encounters on Monday, a day after a woman died from injuries sustained in an attack when she was working on a farm earlier in the month.
(Japan Today)
Oct 13
It started with a gun and ended with a bang.
At just past 7:00 a.m., an officer working off a tip approached a parked vehicle in Seto City. (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 13
A 24-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her Kyoto apartment on Sunday, police said Monday. (Japan Today)
Oct 13
Kyohei Tsutsumi, a veteran composer of popular Japanese songs that impacted the country’s music scene in the 1970s and 1980s, has died of aspiration pneumonia, sources close to the matter said Monday. He was 80. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
A main event of a long-running festival usually held in western Japan has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 12
The Imperial Household Agency is considering excavating Daisen Kofun in Osaka Prefecture, the country’s largest ancient burial mound, in a conservation project that could begin around next fall, sources close to the plan said Saturday. (Japan Times)
Oct 10
From the outside, Yuko Takeuchi seemed to have a golden life. She had won Japan’s top acting award three times and had recently given birth to her second child. A graceful beauty, she appeared in a box-office favorite last year and advertisements for a top ramen brand. (Japan Times)
Oct 09
Arashi, a popular Japanese boy band who will suspend their activities next year, will stream a postponed concert on Nov. 3 online, their agency Jonny and Associates Inc. said Thursday. (Kyodo)
Oct 08
A 36-year-old man who fled police during a search of his residence in Date City on Tuesday was captured later that day, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Oct. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Oct 08
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Hachioji City last month, reports TBS News (Oct. 6).
(tokyoreporter.com)