A black bear attacked four people ranging in age from their 50s to 90s and damaged a police car Friday in central Japan before being shot to death, police and other local authorities said.

A 95-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were seriously injured in separate attacks by the Asian black bear in Hakusan, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Friday afternoon.

Two male hunters, aged 57 and 72, sustained minor injuries after encountering the animal later, the police said.

Prior to these incidents, a police car was damaged when the bear rammed into the vehicle from behind and punctured one of the tires with its claws. The police were patrolling the area after receiving a report in the morning that the animal had been spotted at a shopping center in the city.

Following its assault on the vehicle, the bear fled into a house where hunters shot it.

According to the police, the bear was 1.3 meter in length and weighed over 100 kilograms.

石川県白山市で男女4人を相次いで襲ったクマが住宅に逃げ込んだとみられています。現場から報告です。 （荒木美佑記者報告） 現場を警察、猟友会、消防が取り囲んでいます。ライトアップされている茶色い建物が確認できます。こちらにクマが入っていたと思われます。16日17時28分ごろにはドンという鋭い音があたりに響きました。猟友会が麻酔銃を撃ったと思われます。そして、17時50分ごろにクマが運び出されました。警察の車両にのせられるのが確認できました。近所の人によりますと、午前11時ごろに建物すぐ近くの畑のそばで最初のけが人が出ました。そして、その約2時間後、クマが納屋に入ったとみられています。現在、確認されているけが人は4人です。辺りは一帯、通行止めとなっています。そして、現在も現場は依然、状態は変わっておらず、緊張した状態が続いています。