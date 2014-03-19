A coronavirus testing center will open next month at Narita Airport near Tokyo, enabling departing travelers to obtain a negative test result certificate within two hours, the operators said Thursday.

Two facilities will be set up on Nov. 2 at two terminal buildings at the airport mainly for people departing Japan, Nippon Medical School Foundation and Narita International Airport Corp. said in a press release.

The center will conduct polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests for a fee, and issue the certificates needed for the points of destination.

Certificates can also be provided for people who tested negative before arriving at the airport, as long as they bring the results of their test or a medical referral letter.

Initial tests and publication of certificates will take longer than two hours during November as it will take time for the lab to get up and running.

成田空港に２時間でPCR検査の結果がわかるPCRセンターが誕生します。 成田空港はきょう、出国者を対象にしたPCRセンターを来月２日からオープンすると発表しました。 検査体制が整う12月以降は、受け付けから陰性証明の発行までを最短２時間で、できるようにするということです。 日本医科大学が全面協力し、出国体制を強化します。 １日に700件の対応が可能で事前予約無しでも受付けるということです。