When the COVID-19 pandemic decimated her family’s cattle farming business in Vietnam earlier this year, one 23-year-old foreign student who had spent around 18 months in Japan was soon left without the funds her family usually sent to cover her university tuition fees.
With Hanoi under a complete lockdown from February through April, she couldn’t return home. Forced out of the university’s animation studies program and no longer considered a student, she couldn’t work legally in Japan, either. Running out of money to live on, by September she could no longer pay rent and had to move to a nonprofit shelter.
So while a decision by immigration authorities on Monday allowing former students stuck in Japan to work up to 28 hours a week didn’t make big headlines, it was a moment of jubilation for the Vietnamese former student and others who share her predicament.
Vietnamese nationals make up the second-largest cohort among foreign students in Japan, with 73,389 enrolled on courses last year. The exact number of former students from overseas whose lives have been upended by the virus is unclear, but it is understood to be increasing.
Over the past eight years the number of foreign students in the nation has nearly doubled, totaling over 310,000 as of May last year. Many of them work part time, providing an essential workforce in convenience stores and restaurant chains as Japan’s own population rapidly grays and shrinks.
Oct 23
Bullying cases recognized by elementary, junior high, high and special-needs schools in Japan in fiscal 2019 grew by some 60,000 from the previous year to a record 612,496, the education ministry said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Oct 23
When the COVID-19 pandemic decimated her family’s cattle farming business in Vietnam earlier this year, one 23-year-old foreign student who had spent around 18 months in Japan was soon left without the funds her family usually sent to cover her university tuition fees. (Japan Times)
Oct 22
Japan's health ministry has suggested that many women in the country may have opted out of pregnancy due to the coronavirus epidemic.
(NHK)
Oct 21
Have you ever felt like your teacher really had it in for you? Maybe they graded you lower, spent extra time calling you out in class, or peed on your sleeping bag during a school trip. (soranews24.com)
Oct 19
Boys and girls in Japan in 2019 had lower athletic ability than their counterparts in 1964, when the previous Tokyo Olympics were held, an annual government survey showed Sunday. (Japan Times)
Oct 19
A collection of newspaper comic strips by the late Japanese manga creator Osamu Tezuka featuring handwritten dialogue as well as previously unreleased works will be published as a set of books in November. (Kyodok)
Oct 19
Have you ever eaten Sushi roll? I think it’s popular Japanese food in overseas, how about it? At the end of the video, there is a tip on how to cut sushi rolls well, so watch it till the end! (Kimono Mom)
Oct 19
This time we'll learn how to say "Good luck!", "Break a leg", "I'm supporting you", "I got your back!" in many different ways. (Japanese Ammo with Misa)
Oct 18
Tokai University, a four-time Japanese national university baseball champion, said Saturday it has suspended all activities of its baseball club indefinitely due to illegal drug use by several members. (Kyodo)
Oct 18
(newsonjapan.com)
Oct 17
Previously, today is the day we have moon viewing called Tsukimi in Japan, and I was planning to make dumplings with my daughter, Sutan. (Kimono Mom)
Oct 16
An expert panel has basically approved anti-infection measures to be taken for next year's standardized university entrance exams in Japan, which would take place amid the pandemic.
(NHK)
Oct 15
Japan's education ministry has requested national universities and other official institutions to join the central government in mourning for former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone during his state memorial service this weekend, school officials said Wednesday. (Kyodo)
Oct 15
A survey of schools in Japan shows that more than 10 percent of them had students who were absent to prevent coronavirus infection.
(NHK)
Oct 14
Japan plans to sharply cut the inheritance tax bills for highly skilled overseas professionals working in Japan, Nikkei has learned, as part of a broader scheme to nurture the country's status as a global financial center.
(Nikkei)
Oct 12
The number of suicides rose in Japan in August due to more women and school-aged children taking their own lives — offering a first glimpse into the consequences of the mental health strain brought about by COVID-19 around the globe. (Japan Times)
Oct 12
Tokyo on Sunday opened its first major community hub for LGBTQ people this month, part of a pre-Olympics project that campaigners hope will tackle stigma and raise awareness of discrimination. (Japan Today)
Oct 12
Japan's health ministry is conducting an online survey to find out how the coronavirus is affecting mental health.
(NHK)
Oct 10
The University of Tokyo is planning to issue its first bond, amid dwindling government grants and subsidies.
(NHK)
Oct 10
A survey in Japan has found that many children's sleep patterns have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)