Mysterious Black Animal Spotted in Tokyo

TOKYO, Apr 24 (News On Japan) - There have been multiple reports of a mysterious black animal in downtown Tokyo, with the enigmatic creature captured on video looking around nervously before noticing the camera and staring it down for about 15 seconds, then running away.

The video was taken about 150 meters from Zoshigaya Station on the Tokyo Fukutoshin Line, in a quiet residential area lush with greenery.

Further investigation revealed that the animal was suffering from a physical anomaly. The person who recorded the video shared their initial thoughts: "The first impression was that it was a cat. It probably wanted to go in my direction, but I stopped and crouched to film it. It seemed to give up and went the other way."

Other witnesses were also present.

Another witness commented, "I thought it might be a civet at first, but it looked different, which was strange. It was around 1 AM; you see it darting around occasionally."

The true identity of the animal has been confirmed by Kouhei Yamakawa, the head of Japan Pet Clinic, "It is a raccoon dog suffering from scabies, a parasitic disease causing severe hair loss and baldness."

Scabies, an infection caused by mites, leads to severe itching and a rough skin texture. This disease can also infect dogs, cats, and humans, requiring caution.

Dr. Yamakawa advises, "Please do not touch it. It's particularly sad if it spreads to pets like dogs or cats. While I understand the sympathy one might feel for the raccoon dog, it's crucial to consult with public health centers first."

While not a life-threatening disease, it is important to consult a physician immediately if symptoms are suspected.

