Food

A Glimpse Into the Future of Food at Osaka-Kansai Expo

OSAKA, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - Osaka-Kansai Expo will offer visitors a glimpse into the "future of food," with companies unveiling innovative dining experiences set to be featured at the event.

On February 4th, an announcement event in Osaka introduced products and services from 11 participating food industry groups, highlighting cutting-edge culinary technologies and concepts.

Among the exhibitors, Suntory plans to serve drinks with 3D illustrations inside the liquid at its café. Meanwhile, Kura Sushi will transform its conveyor belt system to feature a variety of international dishes, allowing customers to experience global flavors without traveling abroad.

Additionally, the Expo will showcase a futuristic food court where autonomous service robots and robotic chefs prepare and deliver meals, offering visitors a taste of tomorrow’s dining innovations.

Source: YOMIURI

