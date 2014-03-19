About 18 percent of more than 1,000 universities and other higher education institutions in Japan continued to reduce their in-person teaching to less than half of their total as of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, the education ministry said Wednesday.
Of those relying heavily on remote classes, many are based in Tokyo and surrounding prefectures, where record numbers of infections have been reported in recent weeks.
In an initial survey conducted by the ministry from late August through early September on 1,060 universities, junior colleges and other institutions, 377 said face-to-face teaching accounted for less than half of their entire classes.
According to the ministry, of the 377, 187 said in a follow-up survey that in-person lectures still have not reached half of their total as of Oct. 20.
Dec 24
Dec 23
The number of teachers at public schools in Japan who received disciplinary action or a reprimand for sexual misconduct in fiscal 2019 stood at 273, the second-highest figure on record, education ministry data showed Tuesday.
Dec 21
Japan will remove the limit on the amount of time that children can spend looking at screens in class from April as it aims to introduce digital textbooks to all schools by fiscal 2025, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Dec 20
Dec 20
Dec 18
Traditional Japanese architectural craftsmanship used in timber-framed structures was approved Thursday for addition to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list, a committee of the U.N. cultural body said. (Kyodo)
Dec 17
Finance Minister Taro Aso and education minister Koichi Hagiuda agreed Thursday to reduce the maximum number of students per class at public elementary schools to 35 by fiscal 2025 from the current 40. (Japan Times)
Dec 14
A written character that evokes everything people in Japan were urged to avoid this year -- crowds, confined spaces and close contact with others -- was on Monday voted the country's top linguistic symbol of 2020.
Dec 14
Marriage and childbirth go hand in hand in Japan, perhaps more so than in many other developed countries, but for Rei Kakyoin, a self-identified asexual, the former was never an option. (Kyodo)
Dec 13
Some peopleâ€™s lives are like horror movies. Itâ€™s strange that, in an age that can create virtual reality, self-driving cars and intelligent machines, the worldâ€™s third-largest economy canâ€™t solve the problem of human misery. Maybe itâ€™s insoluble. (Japan Times)
Dec 12
The number of people who killed themselves in Japan in November increased 11.3% from a year earlier to 1,798, rising for the fifth straight month, data from the National Police Agency shows.
(Japan Times)
Dec 12
A university in Japan is introducing an entrance exam method in which applicants can use smartphones and tablet computers to search for information.
Dec 11
Japan's government and ruling parties agreed Thursday to stop paying 'special' child benefits to households with an annual income of Y12 million or more. (Japan Times)
Dec 10
Weâ€™ll be taking a look at ten of the best ways to learn this awesome language. (newsonjapan.com)
Dec 09
Japanese junior high school students are improving their scores in mathematics while elementary school students' scores in science are declining.
Dec 09
Dec 07
Across multiple posts in September, Noa Tsukino, 18, made her suicidal thoughts known to her social media followers. (Japan Times)
Dec 05
The government plans to distribute additional benefits of Y50,000 in principle to each low-income single-parent household by the end of the year, informed sources said Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 04
Dec 02
Japanese astronaut Noguchi Soichi has enjoyed eating a canned mackerel dish in space. The product was developed by Japanese high school students.
