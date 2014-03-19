Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the country is prepared to introduce vaccines and is looking at February as a key decision-making point.

"We have already developed an arrangement for starting vaccinations as soon as approval is given by the authorities," Suga told reporters. "All the necessary data will be in hand by February for the evaluation of the vaccine efficacy."

The prime minister's remarks came amid a national record-breaking surge in infections. Adding to concerns on Friday evening, Japan reported its first five cases of the new, more infectious strain that has been wreaking havoc in the U.K. All individuals had recently returned from Britain.

"I want to make the vaccine available as soon as possible," Suga stressed.

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer filed for Japanese approval of its vaccine on Dec. 18, and the government is awaiting the full data from an already completed clinical trial in the country. "The Pfizer vaccine needs to be kept at minus 70 C during transport and storage," Suga noted, explaining that the necessary framework is in place.

Japan is set to host the Olympics in July, leading many experts to point out that vaccinations would need to start by spring. The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots in four weeks. It takes several weeks after the second shot before it takes effect.

Calling inoculations the "ultimate defense against the coronavirus," Suga also touched on the order in which Japan plans to administer the shots. He said health care workers would go first, followed by seniors, individuals with underlying illnesses and staff members at nursing care facilities.