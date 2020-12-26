Japan's health ministry says it will tighten entry restrictions on travelers from South Africa in response to the spread there of a relatively highly contagious variant of the new coronavirus. The ministry officials say that the stepped-up measures will take effect on Saturday.
They say Japan will refuse new entrants from South Africa for the time being. They added Japanese and non-Japanese who have residential status in Japan will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days when they enter the country.
Those travelers are currently exempted from quarantine under certain conditions. The officials also say from December 26 Japanese nationals returning from South Africa will be asked to provide proof that they have been tested within 72 hours of leaving the country.
The health ministry has already put similar measures in place for people arriving from Britain, where a new variant of the virus is spreading.
The ministry will also ask all entrants from South Africa and Britain to do a second coronavirus antigen test during their 14-days quarantine. All the entrants are asked to stay in hotels the authorities have prepared.
The ministry also says it has asked airlines to stop accepting new reservations for flights arriving from Britain for a week, and keep the number of passengers in check after the week.
The Japanese authorities will also ask all entrants who had been in Australia up to 14 days prior to arriving in Japan to take tests. Cases of the new variant have been also found in Australia.
Dec 26
Tokyo reported a record 949 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday as infections continue to climb throughout the country. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
Giant advertising screens on buildings overlooking a popular scramble crossing near Tokyo's Shibuya Station will be turned off earlier than usual on New Year's Eve, as one of the efforts to deter people from gathering amid the coronavirus outbreak.
(NHK)
Dec 26
How to enjoy Quarantine Christmas.We are spending our first Christmas in our new home. Since we couldn't go out this year, we ordered the Christmas dinner from Casita, dressed up, and decorated the dining room like a restaurant. (Kimono Mom)
Dec 26
Japan's health ministry says it will tighten entry restrictions on travelers from South Africa in response to the spread there of a relatively highly contagious variant of the new coronavirus. The ministry officials say that the stepped-up measures will take effect on Saturday. (NHK)
Dec 26
Japan's health ministry says five people who returned to Japan from Britain have tested positive for a new variant of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Dec 26
Japanese airports and train stations on Saturday started seeing some lines of travelers heading to their hometowns or other places for the year-end and New Year holidays, but there was less crowding than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Japan Today)
Dec 26
Tokyo was undergoing massive changes as it prepared to welcome the world to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything an abrupt halt. (NHK)
Dec 26
The Japanese government faces both technical and policy challenges in reaching the goals it has set to achieve net-zero emission of greenhouse gases by 2050.
(NHK)
Dec 26
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the country is prepared to introduce vaccines and is looking at February as a key decision-making point. (Nikkei)
Dec 26
Japan's prime minister said his administration will consider revising the law so that subsidies and penalties can be used in combination to enforce shorter business hours at bars and restaurants.
(NHK)
Dec 26
Students at this unique suburban Tokyo school learn valuable life lessons in the kitchen. (NHK)
Dec 26
Japan's unemployment rate improved to 2.9% in November, dropping for the first time in five months in a sign that the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the labor market is easing, government data showed Friday. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
Japan's two-time Olympic figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu made a stylish return to competition Friday after skipping the Grand Prix season over fears of coronavirus infection. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
Tokyo 2020 organizers said Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics have agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games, even as growing coronavirus infections in Japan overshadow the event. (Japan Times)
Dec 25
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday corrected statements he had made in the Diet, apologizing for what he said were mistakes regarding a political funding scandal that has also cast a pall over the current prime minister, Yoshihide Suga.
(Japan Today)
Dec 25
Tokyo reported its second-highest daily increase of 884 new coronavirus infections on Friday, as cases continue to rise unabated in the capital and several other areas across the country. (Kyodo)
Dec 25
Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe will not be charged over allegations his political funding group illegally subsidised parties for hundreds of voters in a case casting a shadow over the current prime minister. (straitstimes.com)
Dec 24
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says 888 new cases of coronavirus infection, a new daily high, were confirmed in the Japanese capital on Thursday.
(NHK)
Dec 24
In Japan, you will see lots of cute things. In fact, there is a Japanese word for it– Kawaii means a "culture of cuteness." (wthr.com)
Dec 24
The Inagawa-kai criminal syndicate is cancelling various events typically held around the New Year’s holiday due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)