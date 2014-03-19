Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a sleeping passenger on a subway train.
Police say Masao Sudo, 74, and Yoshinobu Oshiro, 61, both of no fixed address or employment, worked together to steal the wallet from a commuter at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, Fuji TV reported. Both men have denied the allegations.
According to police, the two men sat on either side of the passenger aboard a train on the Marunouchi subway line between Minami-Asagaya and Ogikubo stations. Oshiro lifted the wallet, containing about 8,000 yen, from the open bag of the 24-year-old man who had apparently passed out after drinking all night, police said.
A police officer on a train saw the incident but as he approached the men, Oshiro dropped the wallet. Sudo was quoted by police as saying he had talked with Oshiro but didn’t know him. The pair are being questioned about their involvement in similar incidents of theft on trains.
うつむきながら、階段を下りてくる男。
東京メトロ丸ノ内線の車内で財布を盗み、スリの現行犯で逮捕された、無職の須藤政男容疑者(74)。
須藤容疑者は、一緒に逮捕された大城義信容疑者(61)とコンビを組んで、犯行に及んでいた。

