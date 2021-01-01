Postal workers across Japan have begun delivering New Year greeting cards.
A ceremony to mark the start of deliveries was held at a post office in downtown Tokyo on Friday morning.
Japan Post Holdings President Masuda Hiroya said that each card is filled with thoughtfulness, and that he hopes postal workers will deliver them safely.
Communications minister Takeda Ryota said that the environment surrounding the postal service has greatly changed with the popularization of e-mail and social media. But he noted that a well-crafted greeting card has something that cannot be conveyed by such media.
After the ceremony, workers left for their assigned areas to make deliveries.
More than 1.15 billion New Year's cards are expected to be delivered on Friday. That's about 10 percent less than last year, and the 12th consecutive year of decline.
全国の郵便局では年賀状の配達が始まりました。新型コロナウイルスの影響で個人の需要は増えたものの、企業が出す年賀状が減ったとみられ、去年より1割減少しています。
郵便発祥の地・東京の日本橋郵便局では年賀状配達の出発式が行われました。新型コロナウイルスの影響で、今年は直接会えない友人や親戚へ個人が送る年賀状は増えたものの、経済の低迷などを受けて企業の需要が落ち込んだとみられ、元日の配達分は去年より約1割少ない11億5700万通です。1人あたり平均で約9通の年賀状が届くことになります。
Jan 01
The Japanese pop group Arashi has suspended its activities as a group as of the turn of the year.
(NHK)
Jan 01
People across Japan have celebrated the New Year amid reinforced measures to prevent the spread of the virus.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Emperor Naruhito thanked medical staff involved in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his New Year video address broadcast Friday, bringing attention to the burden front-line health care workers are bearing as infections surge in major population centers. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Postal workers across Japan have begun delivering New Year greeting cards.
(NHK)
Jan 01
Eating the ironically risky symbol of long life is the latest thing that requires extra caution during the pandemic.
(soranews24.com)
Jan 01
Much of Japan welcomed 2021 quietly at home, alarmed after Tokyo reported a record high 1,337 coronavirus infections among the 4,519 daily number nationwide.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Police in Fuji, Shizuoka Prefecture, have arrested a 58-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 55-year-year-old sister by beating her with a tool.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
Pop singer Ayumi Hamazaki has cancelled her New Year’s Eve performance after a performer in her group tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her agency said on Tuesday. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 30
Iwate Prefecture may be known as a place devastated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, but it's coming back better and stronger than ever. (NHK WORLD-JAPAN)
Dec 30
Police in Tokyo have arrested two men on suspicion of stealing a wallet from a sleeping passenger on a subway train.
(Japan Today)
Dec 30
While Japan has entered the year-end and New Year's holiday period, medical workers continue to devote all their energies to coping with persistent coronavirus surges. (Japan Times)
Dec 28
Nao Fukushi, a member of idol group SKE48, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and more than one dozen fellow members have been deemed to have been close contacts, the group revealed on Sunday.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 26
Tokyo was undergoing massive changes as it prepared to welcome the world to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games until the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything an abrupt halt. (NHK)
Dec 24
In Japan, you will see lots of cute things. In fact, there is a Japanese word for it– Kawaii means a "culture of cuteness." (wthr.com)
Dec 24
The Inagawa-kai criminal syndicate is cancelling various events typically held around the New Year’s holiday due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, police have revealed, reports the Asahi Shimbun. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 24
A 28-year-old teacher in custody over the alleged sexual abuse of a boy overseas has been accused in two other cases, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 24
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested the manager of a restaurant in Suita City for allegedly planting a hidden camera inside a women’s toilet, reports Yomiuri Television. (tokyoreporter.com)
Dec 23
Japan's former Emperor Akihito turned 87 on Wednesday, having spent much of the year quietly at his residence in Tokyo amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
(Kyodo)
Dec 23
Japanese actor Yusuke Iseya was sentenced Tuesday to one year in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing cannabis.
(Kyodo)
Dec 22
A court here has overturned a previous ruling and handed a man living in Shizuoka Prefecture a prison term for the rape of his daughter, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)