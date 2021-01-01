Postal workers across Japan have begun delivering New Year greeting cards.

A ceremony to mark the start of deliveries was held at a post office in downtown Tokyo on Friday morning.

Japan Post Holdings President Masuda Hiroya said that each card is filled with thoughtfulness, and that he hopes postal workers will deliver them safely.

Communications minister Takeda Ryota said that the environment surrounding the postal service has greatly changed with the popularization of e-mail and social media. But he noted that a well-crafted greeting card has something that cannot be conveyed by such media.

After the ceremony, workers left for their assigned areas to make deliveries.

More than 1.15 billion New Year's cards are expected to be delivered on Friday. That's about 10 percent less than last year, and the 12th consecutive year of decline.

全国の郵便局では年賀状の配達が始まりました。新型コロナウイルスの影響で個人の需要は増えたものの、企業が出す年賀状が減ったとみられ、去年より1割減少しています。 郵便発祥の地・東京の日本橋郵便局では年賀状配達の出発式が行われました。新型コロナウイルスの影響で、今年は直接会えない友人や親戚へ個人が送る年賀状は増えたものの、経済の低迷などを受けて企業の需要が落ち込んだとみられ、元日の配達分は去年より約1割少ない11億5700万通です。1人あたり平均で約9通の年賀状が届くことになります。