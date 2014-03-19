Japan's plan to go carbon neutral

Japan laid out a ‘green growth strategy’ that includes a goal to replace new gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly $2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050

Japan's plan to go carbon neutral (Reuters) Japan laid out a ‘green growth strategy’ that includes a goal to replace new gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly $2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050

Experts: Tokyo's medical system in critical phase (NHK) Experts warn that Tokyo's medical system is under severe strain and is entering a critical stage due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital.

Volcanic eruption on Suwanosejima, Kagoshima Pref. (NHK) The Japan Meteorological Agency says a volcanic eruption occurred on Suwanosejima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at around 2:48 a.m. on Monday.

Yahoo Japan to delete hateful posts with AI to tackle cyberbullying (Kyodo) Yahoo Japan Corp. said Wednesday it will delete hateful and defamatory comments from all of its online posting sites with the use of artificial intelligence, beefing up efforts to tackle cyberbullying after the suspected suicide of a reality show star.

Doctors' and nurses' groups in Japan declare medical emergency (Japan Times) National associations of doctors, nurses and seven other medical groups in Japan declared a state of medical emergency on Monday, urging the government to support the nationâ€™s medical system creaking under the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.