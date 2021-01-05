Traders at Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market prayed for prosperity in the year ahead as they held their first auction of 2021 on Tuesday.

Attendance at the New Year event was limited as a precaution against the coronavirus. Infections were reported among a string of market traders last year.

Ahead of the tuna auction, a representative of a wholesaler pledged to ensure a stable supply of fish and marine products even amid the pandemic.

The auction floor began buzzing with activity with the ringing of the bell shortly after 5 a.m. Raw and frozen tuna from across Japan went up for bidding.

The top prize was a 208-kilogram bluefin from Oma in the northern prefecture of Aomori.

A market trader bought it for about 20.8 million yen, or around 200,000 dollars. That was well below a record price of 3.2 million dollars set at the start of 2019.

東京の豊洲市場で初競りが行われ、青森県大間産の本マグロが最高値2084万円で競り落とされました。 5日午前5時10分、豊洲市場では鐘の合図とともに新年恒例の初競りが始まり、最高値は青森県の大間港で水揚げされた重さ208.4キロの本マグロで2084万円でした。 オノデラグループ・坂上暁史専務：「素晴らしいマグロですね。例年にないくらい丸々と太ったマグロ。縁起物のオーラがきますね」 競り落としたのは東京・銀座ですし店などを経営する「オノデラグループ」と水産仲卸業者「やま幸」です。 本マグロは午前9時すぎから店の前で解体され、5日のランチタイムから味わえるということです。