Olympic super-fan determined to welcome world to Tokyo

Whistle-blowing, flag-waving super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years -- and the Tokyo resident doesn't plan on missing out on a Games in her home city.

The 51-year-old can't wait to welcome the world to Tokyo, even though surging infections and skyrocketing costs have convinced many other Japanese that the event should not go ahead this year.

