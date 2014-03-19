Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested an American woman over the alleged fatal assault at her residence in Nikko City, reports NHK.

At around 4:00 a.m. on Friday, Masako Joyce, 61, allegedly struck Takeshi Marumoto, 77, causing his head to strike a glass door.

Joyce alerted emergency services about eight hours later. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed Marumoto dead at the scene.

An examination of his body revealed that he had been beaten, police said.

Joyce shares the residence with her mother, who is an acquaintance of Marumoto. On Saturday, police accused Joyce of manslaughter.

Initially, the suspect told police that she found Marumoto collapsed at the bottom of the stairs. However, she later admitted to striking him.

In addition to seeking the cause of death, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

