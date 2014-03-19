Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested an American woman over the alleged fatal assault at her residence in Nikko City, reports NHK.
At around 4:00 a.m. on Friday, Masako Joyce, 61, allegedly struck Takeshi Marumoto, 77, causing his head to strike a glass door.
Joyce alerted emergency services about eight hours later. Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed Marumoto dead at the scene.
An examination of his body revealed that he had been beaten, police said.
Joyce shares the residence with her mother, who is an acquaintance of Marumoto. On Saturday, police accused Joyce of manslaughter.
Initially, the suspect told police that she found Marumoto collapsed at the bottom of the stairs. However, she later admitted to striking him.
In addition to seeking the cause of death, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.
８日午後０時半ごろ、日光市所野の住宅の玄関で男性が頭から血を流して倒れているのを住人の６０代の女性が発見し、１１９番通報しました。
男性は頭から血を流していて、その場で死亡が確認されました。
体には暴行を受けたとみられるような腫れがあったといい、日光警察署などで事件の疑いがあるとみて捜査を始めました。
警察によりますと、遺体を発見した女性は８０代の母と２人暮らしで、死亡したのは女性と知り合いの７０代の男性とみられます。
警察で現場検証するとともに遺体を司法解剖し死因を調べます。
現場はＪＲ日光駅から北におよそ３キロで、ペンションや別荘が周辺に点在しています。
