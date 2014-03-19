My neighborhood in Japan without tourists

Meet my Japanese neighbors and see how the area is surviving without tourists.

Tokyo has now declared a 2nd State of Emergency, but I hope these stories lift your spirits.

Anxiety mounts over second state of emergency in Tokyo area (Japan Times) People in the greater Tokyo area expressed anxiety Thursday about how their lives and businesses will be impacted by the declaration of another state of emergency in Tokyo and neighboring areas amid record numbers of COVID-19 cases.