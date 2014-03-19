State of emergency expanded to seven more prefectures

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday expanded the country’s state of emergency to Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo, Aichi, Gifu, Tochigi and Fukuoka, making the order effective in 11 of Japan’s 47 prefectures.

The state of emergency, initially issued on Friday for Tokyo as well as neighboring Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama prefectures, is set to expire on Feb. 7. 政府の新型コロナ対策本部会議で菅総理大臣が緊急事態宣言の対象拡大を表明しました。

Govt. mulls coronavirus 'preventive measures' (NHK) The Japanese government is considering giving greater legal authority to prefectural governors in an effort to respond to the spread of the coronavirus more effectively.

South Korea court orders Japan to compensate former sex slaves (aljazeera.com) A South Korean court ordered Japan on Friday to compensate 12 women who were forced to work as sex slaves in wartime Japanese brothels, in a ruling that could rekindle diplomatic and history feuds between the two countries.

Osaka and Kyoto call for COVID-19 state of emergency (Nikkei) The governors of the greater Osaka area will urge Japan's national government to expand its coronavirus state of emergency to include their prefectures, as the localities set daily records for the spread of infections.

Japanese government doubts effectiveness of any emergency declaration (Japan Times) Although Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and her counterparts of three neighboring prefectures have requested an emergency declaration by the state over the coronavirus epidemic, the central government remains skeptical about whether a declaration would effectively curb the spread of the contagion.

Japan-U.K. post-Brexit trade deal takes effect (Kyodo) A post-Brexit trade deal between Japan and the United Kingdom came into force Friday, ensuring business continuity and strengthening the bilateral relationship as London seeks to join the larger Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement.

Tokyo governor warns of explosion in COVID-19 cases (Japan Today) Tokyo's coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Year's holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the city's governor said on Wednesday.

Honeymoon over as Suga faces make-or-break moment on virus (Nikkei) A fresh ban on foreign visitors announced less than a week before New Year's Day was a telling sign of the high pressure Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces as he grapples with a deeply unhappy public that has sent his approval ratings tanking.

Ex-transport minister Hata dies of coronavirus (NHK) Japan's former transport minister Hata Yuichiro, who died on Sunday at the age of 53, has become the first incumbent lawmaker in the country to die of the coronavirus.

Japan faces challenges in going carbon-neutral (NHK) The Japanese government faces both technical and policy challenges in reaching the goals it has set to achieve net-zero emission of greenhouse gases by 2050.