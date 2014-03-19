Chiba prefectural police have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his mother and elder sister at his parents' home in Nagareyama City on Dec 31.
Shin Honda turned himself in to police and admitted to stabbing the two, Fuji TV reported. Police said Honda told them he stabbed his sister Fumi, 42, and their mother Ikuko, 72, at around 8:35 p.m. Fumi lived in Taito Ward, Tokyo, and had been visiting her mother and brother for the New Year holidays.
After stabbing his mother and sister, Honda called 110 and asked for an ambulance. At 11 p.m., he showed up at a nearby koban (police box) where he turned himself in. Police said he had stabbed himself in the neck and cut his wrists. His mother and sister died from stab wounds in the back.
Jan 13
(Japan Today)
Jan 13
Some Japanese celebrated Coming of Age Day on January 11 amid a record Covid-19 surge. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 11
Men wearing traditional loin clothes and women dressed in white robes clapped and chanted before going into an ice water bath during a Shinto ritual at a Tokyo shrine on Sunday to purify the soul and pray for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reuters)
Jan 11
Meet my Japanese neighbors and see how the area is surviving without tourists. (KemushiChan ロレッタ)
Jan 11
Dig deeper into the story of Ashio, a former mining town in Tochigi Prefecture that’s returning to nature with the passage of time and contributions of hard-working residents. (NHK)
Jan 10
The National Police Agency (NPA) is asking the public not to use the emergency 110 phone number to make non-urgent calls.
(Japan Today)
Jan 10
Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested an American woman over the alleged fatal assault at her residence in Nikko City, reports NHK.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 07
A 208-kilogram bluefin Tuna was deemed the highest prize at Tokyo’s annual New Year tuna auction, Tuesday, January 5.
(VOA News)
Jan 07
People in the greater Tokyo area expressed anxiety Thursday about how their lives and businesses will be impacted by the declaration of another state of emergency in Tokyo and neighboring areas amid record numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
A total of 122 people in Japan died at places other than medical institutions between March and December 2020 after contracting the novel coronavirus, police data showed Wednesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
Police believe that a male employee in the construction industry was behind dozens of sexual assaults that took place over a six-year period, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 06
A 29-year-old man in custody for allegedly dumping the body of a woman in Tochigi Prefecture last year is expected to also be accused of raping the victim, police have revealed, reports TBS News (Jan. 6). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 06
Fukuoka Prefectural Police have arrested a Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) member who crashed his car into another vehicle in Koga City last year during a high-speed chase by law enforcement, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 05
A woman was killed and five other people were injured Monday when a taxi driven by a 73-year-old man hit a group of pedestrians on a crosswalk in Tokyo, police said.
(Japan Today)
Jan 05
Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of trespassing on the grounds of the Akasaka Estate where the imperial residences are located, on Saturday night.
(Japan Today)
Jan 03
A 67-year-old man died after he was buried by snow after he left his truck which had become stalled in Yokote, Akita Prefecture, police said Sunday.
(Japan Today)
Jan 03
A member of a criminal syndicate awaiting trial over the alleged murder of two rival gangsters in Kobe City in 2019 has died, authorities have revealed, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 03
Happy New Year guys! (Kimono Mom)
Jan 03
Nine people were rushed to hospitals in the capital after choking on sticky mochi rice cakes on Friday and Saturday. One of the victims was later confirmed dead, reports NHK. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 02
A Japanese woman who is recognized by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest living person, turned 118 on Saturday.
(NHK)