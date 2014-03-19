Tokyo reported 1,433 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Japan’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases topped 300,000.

Among the daily total in Tokyo, 187 cases involved people age 65 or older while the number of severely ill patients, based on the city’s standards, came to 141, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Among the new cases, people in their 20s made up the largest group at 394, followed by 275 for people in their 30s and 202 among people in their 40s.

The cumulative number of infections in the capital stood at 78,566.

Japan’s cumulative total of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 300,000 on Wednesday, according to a Kyodo News tally based on official data.