Japan's youth celebrates 'Coming of Age Day' amid coronavirus surge

More than a million people in Japan turn 20 this year, the age at which they can legally drink alcohol, smoke and get married without parental approval.

Domestic violence cases in Japan hit record high in fiscal 2020 (Japan Times) Domestic violence cases in Japan hit a record high of over 130,000 in fiscal 2020, with people more stressed and worried about life as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to spend more time at home, according to a government survey released Tuesday.

Test-takers on alert as Japan university exam to go ahead amid virus surge (Japan Times) Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.

Info on school jobs in Japan to be opened to companies (Japan Times) The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Care facility for former addicts (NHK) Former drug addicts and alcoholics cast aside by society find refuge in a nursing care facility run by a man who walked the same path.

Japan sees unintended pregnancies soar during pandemic (Japan Times) An apparent surge in unintended pregnancies since April as the COVID-19 pandemic forces people to spend more time at home has prompted the health ministry to launch a nationwide study in order to come up with more effective policies to support women.

Japan's Princess Kako turns 26, holds duties online amid pandemic (Kyodo) Princess Kako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, turned 26 on Tuesday, while spending much of her recent time at her residence in Tokyo and performing her duties online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Quarantine Christmas (Kimono Mom) How to enjoy Quarantine Christmas.We are spending our first Christmas in our new home. Since we couldn't go out this year, we ordered the Christmas dinner from Casita, dressed up, and decorated the dining room like a restaurant.

18 percent of Japanese universities remain mostly remote due to pandemic (Kyodo) About 18 percent of more than 1,000 universities and other higher education institutions in Japan continued to reduce their in-person teaching to less than half of their total as of October due to the coronavirus pandemic, the education ministry said Wednesday.