Tokyo Olympics: The most unpopular Games ever?

It is less than 200 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get under way, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether.

Government to suspend athletes' coronavirus entry exemptions (Kyodo) Japan's government has told sports bodies it will temporarily suspend the current entry exemptions that allow foreign athletes to enter Japan in order to train and compete ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

Sumo tournament starts without 65 wrestlers (NHK) The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament kicked off at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena on Sunday without 65 wrestlers belonging to four stables who either tested positive for the new coronavirus or were in close contact with those who did.

Further sumo infections could mean tournament cancellation (Japan Today) The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament could be canceled if wrestlers continue to become infected with the novel coronavirus, the tournament's chief organizing official said Saturday after five more wrestlers tested positive for the virus.

Rikako Ikee to skip upcoming swim meet due to COVID-19 risk (Japan Times) Swimming star Rikako Ikee, who was out of competition for 19 months following her leukemia diagnosis in February 2019, will no longer compete at an upcoming meet that had been earmarked as one of her comeback events, organizers said Wednesday.

Olympic super-fan determined to welcome world to Tokyo (AFP News Agency) Whistle-blowing, flag-waving super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years -- and the Tokyo resident doesn't plan on missing out on a Games in her home city.