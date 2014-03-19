It is less than 200 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get under way, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether.
Jan 16
It is less than 200 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get under way, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 15
Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. (yahoo.com)
Jan 15
Japan's government has told sports bodies it will temporarily suspend the current entry exemptions that allow foreign athletes to enter Japan in order to train and compete ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 13
The head of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has expressed his commitment to hold the events this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 11
The oldest active player in Japan's professional soccer league has renewed his contract. Miura Kazuyoshi will turn 54 during the upcoming season.
(NHK)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament kicked off at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena on Sunday without 65 wrestlers belonging to four stables who either tested positive for the new coronavirus or were in close contact with those who did.
(NHK)
Jan 10
Around 80% of people in Japan believe the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer should be canceled or rescheduled, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament could be canceled if wrestlers continue to become infected with the novel coronavirus, the tournament's chief organizing official said Saturday after five more wrestlers tested positive for the virus.
(Japan Today)
Jan 10
Canada’s Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe has said frontline workers and vulnerable people should be prioritized over Olympic athletes for the new coronavirus vaccine.
(Japan Times)
Jan 10
Bitcoin trading has become one of the most popular ways to make easy money. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 10
Casino games were created as a form of entertainment from a wide variety of different people. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 10
As in any situation in which there is a lot of choice, when it comes to slots it can feel somewhat overwhelming when you realise just how many games there are to choose from. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 08
Athletes should be prioritized for the novel coronavirus vaccine so the beleaguered Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead later this year, according to senior Olympics official Dick Pound.
(Japan Today)
Jan 08
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to have all its members, including wrestlers and stablemasters, tested for coronavirus infection.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Swimming star Rikako Ikee, who was out of competition for 19 months following her leukemia diagnosis in February 2019, will no longer compete at an upcoming meet that had been earmarked as one of her comeback events, organizers said Wednesday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 08
今回のテーマは日本におけるギャンブルの合法性です。 (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 07
Whistle-blowing, flag-waving super-fan Kyoko Ishikawa has attended every Summer Olympics in the past 30 years -- and the Tokyo resident doesn't plan on missing out on a Games in her home city. (AFP News Agency)
Jan 05
The Japan Sumo Association says Yokozuna Grand Champion Hakuho has tested positive for the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Jan 05
When Yuto Horigome is riding his skateboard with a goofy stance, grinding down rails and executing kick-flips and nollies in Tokyo this summer, he’ll be doing it in hopes of winning a gold medal. (Japan Times)
Jan 03
Sony has pulled Cyberpunk 2077 after complaints from players saying it has been riddled with bugs and glitches. (newsonjapan.com)