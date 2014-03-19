More than 5,700 new coronavirus cases were confirmed across Japan on Sunday, with the number of hospitalized patients with serious symptoms topping 970 to hit a record high, authorities said.
The daily increase of infections compares with rises of more than 7,000 marked Friday and Saturday, a Kyodo News tally based on official data showed.
Tokyo confirmed an additional 1,592 infections, the metropolitan government said.
- Kyodo
Jan 18
Kyoto boasts Japan's largest concentration of traditional crafts. Despite the pall the COVID-19 pandemic has cast over the country, young entrepreneurs with unorthodox backgrounds are bringing new thinking and innovation to Japan's ancient capital. (Nikkei)
Jan 18
Japan's health authorities reported another 5,759 new cases of coronavirus across the country on Sunday. A record 972 people are in serious condition.
(NHK)
Jan 18
Jan 17
Japan's health ministry plans to establish a system to effectively track foreign nationals who tested positive for coronavirus after entering the country.
(NHK)
Jan 17
Suicide rates in Japan have jumped in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly among women and children, even though they fell in the first wave when the government offered generous handouts to people, a survey found. (theguardian.com)
Jan 17
This is a story of a Japanese family at the end and beginning of the year. (Kimono Mom)
Jan 16
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has confirmed 1,809 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday in the Japanese capital.
(NHK)
Jan 16
A Sapporo court on Friday ruled as unconstitutional the now-defunct eugenics protection law that mandated the government stop people with disabilities from having children, but it rejected a claim for damages sought by a man in Sapporo. (Japan Times)
Jan 16
Japan's winter resorts are on a slippery financial slope as rising COVID-19 infections deter skiers and snowboarders. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
Japanese electronic parts manufacturers are making big investments to scale up output of components for electrified vehicles, seeking to establish a place in the coalescing supply chains for the rapidly growing field. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
It is less than 200 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get under way, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 16
To celebrate the new year, we're taking to the skies to check out Tokyo with an unobstructed view! (JapanPro)
Jan 16
The Tokyo Disney Resort is one of the best Disney Resorts in the entire world which is rather ironic as... it's not Disney. (ReviewTyme)
Jan 16
The state of emergency in Japan to curb COVID-19 has drawn mixed reactions. Many Japanese are questioning how effective it will be.
(CNA)
Jan 16
Independent watchmaker Masahiro Kikuno makes each of his wristwatches almost entirely by hand, and by himself. In this video, find out how his dedication and passion sustains his craft, and how he hopes to share Japanese culture with the world through his creations. (CNA)
Jan 16
Shooting in Shinjuku/新宿, Shibuya/渋谷, Asakusa/浅草, Akihabara/秋葉原, showing how the town looks like on the first weekend. (Rion Ishida)
Jan 16
Police in Wakayama City have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the trademark law by selling counterfeit keychains by French luxury brand Chanel.
(Japan Today)
Jan 16
Japan’s new unified university entrance exams started Saturday across the country, with organizers taking anti-coronavirus measures, such as requiring test-takers to wear masks and disinfect their hands, and ensuring that venues are well ventilated.
(Japan Times)
Jan 16
The operator of a number of izakaya pub chains in Japan says it is closing down about 20 percent of its outlets in Tokyo. It hopes to mitigate the impact of shorter business hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Japan confirmed 7,085 new cases of coronavirus infection as of 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
(NHK)