India confers Padma Vibhushan award to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe

India has honoured former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country.

India has also honoured two Bangladeshi national Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, veteran of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war, Sanjida Khatun(musicologist) with "Padma Shri". - WION

Lawmakers debate tougher COVID-19 law proposals (NHK) Lawmakers in Japan have begun debating proposals to toughen up COVID-19 regulations. That includes controversial revisions allowing authorities to levy fines against rulebreakers.

The Future of Integrated Resorts in Japan (newsonjapan.com) Japan, never one to do anything by halves, announced an ambitions quest in 2016 to increase tourism by a mammoth 67% in the proceeding five years.

Suga’s hoarse voice at a parliamentary debate raises health concerns (Japan Times) Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged on Monday that he has a sore throat and had lost his voice, raising concerns that heavy pressure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and criticism over the administration’s response has been taking a physical toll on him.

Japan rushes to deploy unified vaccination record system (Nikkei) Japan is considering using its national ID system for its coronavirus vaccine rollout program, hoping to avoid the pitfalls and confusion that was created when the government dispersed economic aid earlier in the pandemic.

Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship (AFP) A Japanese court upheld a ban on dual citizenship on Thursday, rejecting a suit that challenged the measure's constitutionality and sought damages for those affected.

High court denies government responsibility for Fukushima nuclear crisis (Japan Times) The Tokyo High Court on Thursday ordered the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to pay damages to evacuated residents, but it overturned a lower court ruling that had also acknowledged the central government's responsibility over the 2011 nuclear crisis.

Suga defends government's coronavirus policies (NHK) Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide defended the government's policies against the coronavirus while answering questions about his recent policy speech in the Diet.

Japan's vaccine program chief denies reports of May rollout (Japan Times) The chief of Japan's COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday denied media reports that vaccinations for the general public may start in May, as the country battles a third wave that has brought record numbers of infections and serious cases.

Suga renews resolve to fight coronavirus (NHK) Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has vowed that he will be on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus to overcome the difficulties.