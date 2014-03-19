India has honoured former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country.
India has also honoured two Bangladeshi national Col Quazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, veteran of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation war, Sanjida Khatun(musicologist) with "Padma Shri". - WION
Jan 26
Tokyo has revised its contact-tracing strategy to prioritize outreach to higher-risk individuals affected by coronavirus, according to a letter sent by the metropolitan government to public health authorities.
(Japan Today)
Jan 26
Jan 26
Lawmakers in Japan have begun debating proposals to toughen up COVID-19 regulations. That includes controversial revisions allowing authorities to levy fines against rulebreakers.
(NHK)
Jan 26
Japan will hold a coronavirus vaccination simulation in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday, the minister in charge of vaccination efforts said. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
In December, the central government finalized its basic policy for so-called integrated resorts (IRs) hosting casinos as well as shopping malls, hotels and other facilities. (Japan Times)
Jan 26
Japan, never one to do anything by halves, announced an ambitions quest in 2016 to increase tourism by a mammoth 67% in the proceeding five years.
(newsonjapan.com)
Jan 25
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged on Monday that he has a sore throat and had lost his voice, raising concerns that heavy pressure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and criticism over the administration’s response has been taking a physical toll on him. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Japan is considering using its national ID system for its coronavirus vaccine rollout program, hoping to avoid the pitfalls and confusion that was created when the government dispersed economic aid earlier in the pandemic. (Nikkei)
Jan 22
A Japanese court upheld a ban on dual citizenship on Thursday, rejecting a suit that challenged the measure's constitutionality and sought damages for those affected. (AFP)
Jan 22
Japan has joined a battle of diplomatic notes over the South China Sea dispute, adding to pressure on Beijing over its expansive claims in the strategically important waterway. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 21
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday ordered the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to pay damages to evacuated residents, but it overturned a lower court ruling that had also acknowledged the central government's responsibility over the 2011 nuclear crisis. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as U.S. president and expressed hope the Japan-U.S. alliance will strengthen further.
(Kyodo)
Jan 21
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide defended the government's policies against the coronavirus while answering questions about his recent policy speech in the Diet.
(NHK)
Jan 21
This film introduces Japan's efforts to achieve an inclusive society through the latest technology to promote social participation of people with disabilities. (外務省 / MOFA)
Jan 21
The chief of Japan's COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday denied media reports that vaccinations for the general public may start in May, as the country battles a third wave that has brought record numbers of infections and serious cases. (Japan Times)
Jan 20
Taro Kono, newly appointed as minister in charge of rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, said Tuesday he would tackle the challenge with a complicated logistics plan to deliver an effective blitz of vaccinations quickly. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters Monday that a new ministerial position has been created to ensure the smooth rollout of Japan's vaccination program. (Nikkei)
Jan 18
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has vowed that he will be on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus to overcome the difficulties.
(NHK)
Jan 18
Finance Minister Taro Aso pledged Monday to rejuvenate the economy, which has been badly hit by the spread of the coronavirus, and advance structural reforms for the future after the pandemic. (Japan Times)
Jan 16
A Sapporo court on Friday ruled as unconstitutional the now-defunct eugenics protection law that mandated the government stop people with disabilities from having children, but it rejected a claim for damages sought by a man in Sapporo. (Japan Times)