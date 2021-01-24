Local governments in Japan are rushing to prepare for the vaccination of residents against the novel coronavirus.

Having to vaccinate a large number of people in a short period of time in an unprecedented task, municipalities are facing many challenges, such as selecting vaccination venues, securing doctors and nurses, and informing residents.

As part of efforts to tackle the situation, some small municipalities have forged cooperation in their vaccination programs.

The Japanese government plans to start the vaccination in late February. About 10,000 to 20,000 medical professionals will be first in line for inoculation, followed by other medical workers, older people and people with underlying conditions, and other citizens.

The municipal government of Sendai in northeastern Japan has stopped accepting reservations from the general public for the use in April of 60 civic centers in the city, and secured the places as candidate sites for vaccination.