Nissan Motor is set to make all of its new vehicles launched in key markets electrified by the early 2030s, the Japanese carmaker announced Wednesday, as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 amid increasing pressure from investors and other stakeholders for a strong environmental focus.
The move follows those of other global automakers making aggressive pushes for electrification, recently highlighted by General Motors announcing it would launch 30 electric vehicles by 2025.
Nissan, known for its early embrace of electric vehicles, says it will develop more efficient and cost-competitive EVs through battery innovations, while also emphasizing renewable energy sources to enhance decarbonization.
"We're determined to help create a carbon neutral society and accelerate the global effort against climate change," Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said in a statement. "Our offering in electrified vehicles will continue to expand around the world, and this will make a major contribution to Nissan becoming carbon neutral."
Nissan expects to introduce only electrified models -- which include purely electric vehicles as well as hybrid cars with motors and engines -- in Japan, China, the U.S. and Europe. Its new target to reduce its carbon footprint to net zero by 2050 was set by reviewing vehicle life cycle, which includes raw material extraction, manufacturing, use, and the recycling or reuse of vehicles.
The automaker has been enhancing electrification of its vehicles. The effort is visible not only in its EV model Leaf, which was first launched in 2010, but also in its e-Power hybrid system based on technologies adopted in the Leaf. In November 2020, Nissan unveiled a new model of its bestselling Note compact, making it available solely as a hybrid and ending a gasoline-powered version of the model.
- Nikkei
Jan 27
Jan 27
For centuries, hemp was grown across Japan and used in cuisine, clothing and traditional rites. It suffered an image problem during the post-war years and has not fully recovered. (dw.com)
Jan 26
Currently, anyone in Japan is free to dress as their favorite characters. But it might not stay free for them to do so. (kotaku.com)
Jan 26
Toyota Motor is on track to produce about 8.25 million vehicles worldwide for the year ending in March, largely sticking to its previous forecast even though a global semiconductor shortage has disrupted the auto industry in recent weeks, Nikkei learned Monday. (Nikkei)
Jan 25
Japan's major restaurant chains saw a record fall in sales last year due to the pandemic as people refrained from eating out and many businesses closed temporarily or shortened their opening hours.
(NHK)
Jan 25
Japan's three major telecoms -- NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank -- are gearing up for a rate war in spring.
(Nikkei)
Jan 24
The Tokyo Stock Exchange says it will allow Toshiba to return to the First Section of traded shares, starting on Friday next week.
(NHK)
Jan 24
Companies in Japan have not promoted teleworking much, despite a call by the government to reduce the number of workers in offices by 70% during the second coronavirus state of emergency, a survey by the Japan Productivity Center has shown. (Japan Times)
Jan 22
Japan's central bank will keep its key monetary policy unchanged. It's a signal that it has delivered sufficient stimulus for now to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. (CNA)
Jan 21
Japan's exports were up in December from the same month the previous year on stronger demand from customers in China and other Asian countries.
(NHK)
Jan 21
More than a dozen stores closed in Tokyo's high-end Ginza Six mall this week as the coronavirus pandemic kept big-spending foreign tourists and other luxury shoppers away from an upscale shopping district famous for brand-name boutiques.
(Japan Today)
Jan 21
Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. is considering selling its 48-story headquarters building in Tokyo for some 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion), which would make it the highest-priced building to be sold in Japan, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 20
Japan’s wholesale electricity prices hit the maximum possible for a third day after the government set upper limits on moves last week amid the worst power crunch since the Fukushima disaster nearly a decade ago. (Reuters)
Jan 20
One of Japan's top sporting venues is about to get a new owner. The Tokyo Dome, home ground of the Yomiuri Giants baseball team, will be part of real estate company Mitsui Fudosan's portfolio.
(NHK)
Jan 20
Major Japanese retail chain Don Quijote opened its first Taiwan store on Tuesday, under the brand name Don Don Donki. (Formosa TV English News)
Jan 16
Japan's winter resorts are on a slippery financial slope as rising COVID-19 infections deter skiers and snowboarders. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
Japanese electronic parts manufacturers are making big investments to scale up output of components for electrified vehicles, seeking to establish a place in the coalescing supply chains for the rapidly growing field. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
The operator of a number of izakaya pub chains in Japan says it is closing down about 20 percent of its outlets in Tokyo. It hopes to mitigate the impact of shorter business hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 16
The Japanese government declared a second state of emergency following a surge in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Jan 7. (Japan Today)
Jan 16
Rising coronavirus cases are leading Central Japan Railway to take the unprecedented step of requiring thousands of employees to go on paid leave as passenger numbers drop sharply.
(NHK)