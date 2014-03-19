Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, attended Gakushuin University’s online entrance ceremony Saturday as a second year student, after many universities canceled such ceremonies last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university allowed sophomores to attend the ceremony from either their classroom or locations outside the campus as part of efforts to prevent infections. The 19-year-old princess chose to attend it from home after talking with her parents and a doctor for the family, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The princess, who is studying Japanese literature, has been taking part in virtual lectures since she entered the university in April last year.