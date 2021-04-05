At approximately 2:30 a.m. on 26 March in Nakama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man smashed through the fence of a yet-to-be-opened shop, and armed with two lights and a nylon net robbed the establishment of roughly 1.1 million yen (US$9,000) in merchandise.

The merchandise in question? None other than the Japanese rice fish, also known as the “medaka.”

Similar in appearance to a guppy, these fish are renowned for their durability and ability to procreate under even the harshest circumstances. In fact, this fish is the first known vertebrate to have successfully mated in orbit.

Extraterrestrial erotic experimentation aside, these fish also make ideal pets, and depending on the breed they can also sell for high prices. In this case, the victim had been breeding a stock of Japanese rice fish so that on 31 March he could open a store specializing in them called Medaka Ikka or “House of Medaka” in English.

However, what was meant to be a joyous embarkation on a new business turned sour when the victim’s open-air stock was raided in the middle of the night. Luckily, a security camera caught the bandit in action as he managed to impressively scoop up 300 fish in about five minutes. - soranews24.com