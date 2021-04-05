At approximately 2:30 a.m. on 26 March in Nakama City, Fukuoka Prefecture, a man smashed through the fence of a yet-to-be-opened shop, and armed with two lights and a nylon net robbed the establishment of roughly 1.1 million yen (US$9,000) in merchandise.
The merchandise in question? None other than the Japanese rice fish, also known as the “medaka.”
Similar in appearance to a guppy, these fish are renowned for their durability and ability to procreate under even the harshest circumstances. In fact, this fish is the first known vertebrate to have successfully mated in orbit.
Extraterrestrial erotic experimentation aside, these fish also make ideal pets, and depending on the breed they can also sell for high prices. In this case, the victim had been breeding a stock of Japanese rice fish so that on 31 March he could open a store specializing in them called Medaka Ikka or “House of Medaka” in English.
However, what was meant to be a joyous embarkation on a new business turned sour when the victim’s open-air stock was raided in the middle of the night. Luckily, a security camera caught the bandit in action as he managed to impressively scoop up 300 fish in about five minutes. - soranews24.com
26日午前2時半ごろ、福岡県中間市にあるメダカ販売店の屋外を映した、防犯カメラの映像です。
1人の人物が水槽に網を入れ、すくい出したメダカを、次々とバケツに移すと、重そうに抱え、去っていきました。“メダカ泥棒”の瞬間です。
この店ではオープンを来月に控え、自宅で育てていたメダカをできるだけ自然に近い状態で飼育しようと、先月から屋外での飼育に切り替えたばかりでした。
被害に遭った店長は「悲しい。言葉も出ませんでした。扱い方が雑で、かわいそうで、メダカたちが。時間をかけて作っていっているので、それがいなくなっちゃうと、また最初から作り直しにもなるし。大事に育ててきた子たちで、盗難というよりも誘拐されたという感覚が強い」と話します。
盗まれたメダカは、美しい青色の光沢が特徴の「ドラゴンブルー」など人気品種の他、被害者が長い時間をかけて品種改良したオリジナルのメダカでした。
1匹あたり1500円から5000円ほどで、カメラに映る人物は約5分の間に、300匹以上を盗んでいったため、被害額は100万円以上に上ります。
店側は、警察に被害届を提出しているということです。 - ANNnewsCH
