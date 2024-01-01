Young Faces, New Trends: The Rise of Makeup Among Japan's Students

TOKYO, Apr 25 (News On Japan) - Youngsters in Japan are enthusiastically embracing the world of cosmetics, with a recent survey reporting some 60% of elementary students own some form of makeup.

These young enthusiasts are not just curious; some are even adept at applying sophisticated looks, like the "clustered lashes" style popularized by Korean idols.

In Kansai, a sixth-grader named Coco showed off her impressive makeup collection, which she's built up over two years using her allowance, gifts from her mother, and birthday presents. Her dresser boasts around 100 items, ranging from base makeup essentials like green-toned primers that neutralize redness, to her favorite navy mascara with glitter that adds a sophisticated touch to her lashes.

Coco's dedication to perfecting her makeup routine reflects a broader trend of children expressing their individuality and gaining confidence through cosmetics. This movement is not only about emulating adult fashion but also about mastering skills that make them feel good about themselves. The phenomenon has caught on so much that even fashion magazines for young teens are now including cosmetics as regular inserts, signaling a shift towards more inclusive and engaging content for younger audiences.

Source: ABCTVnews