3 prefs. take stricter anti-coronavirus measures
NHK -- Apr 06
Osaka and two other prefectures in Japan are tightening coronavirus measures to curb a spike in new cases.

The focus is on a limited area and period of time in the hopes of containing the situation so another state of emergency is avoided.

Osaka is now seeing more daily infections than anywhere else in the country.

Officials reported 341 cases on Monday... the third largest figure for that day of the week since the pandemic began.

Bars and restaurants are being urged to close by 8 p.m., stop using karaoke machines and refuse customers who don't take precautions.

Osaka City officials started patrolling entertainment districts to ensure those rules are observed.

Osaka prefectural governor Yoshimura Hirofumi said, "There are around 40,000 eateries in the city of Osaka. Your mission is essential to curb the infection."

The governor says he wants to issue a type of certificate, such as a window sign, to establishments that take thorough anti-virus measures.

Meanwhile, it's unlikely Olympic torch bearers will run on public roads in Osaka City as the torch relay makes its way through the prefecture.

Nationwide, vaccinations for people aged 65 and older are set to start in a week.

Some municipalities started accepting reservations on Monday.

The first delivery to Hachioji City in Tokyo will be 1,900 doses. Inoculations for the first round were fully booked in about 90 minutes.

The government says it will be able to ship out enough Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines by the end of June to give two doses to an estimated 36 million senior citizens.

Across Japan, more than 1,500 new cases were reported on Monday, including 249 in Tokyo.

The head of the government's expert panel is concerned about the current situation.

Government advisory panel chief Omi Shigeru said, "More and more people are coming out both during the day and at night. We will see the effect of this in a week or two. Given the situation, I'm afraid something similar to what's happening in Osaka could happen in Tokyo."

- NHK

MORE NEWS
Apr 06
3 prefs. take stricter anti-coronavirus measures
Osaka and two other prefectures in Japan are tightening coronavirus measures to curb a spike in new cases. (NHK)
Apr 03
Government revises policy on aid for restaurants asked to cut hours
The government on Thursday decided a new policy of providing different amounts of aid to eating and drinking facilities that accept requests to cut opening hours in areas under states of emergency related to COVID-19, or new countermeasures against the disease, based on the size of their operations. (Japan Times)
Apr 02
Strategic Japan: The Future of Japan-China Relations
Strategic Japan is a CSIS Japan Chair initiative to introduce research from Japanese scholars highlighting potential areas for enhanced cooperation between the United States and Japan. (Center for Strategic & International Studies)
Apr 01
Shamed by 147th ranking, Japan pushes for more women in politics
One hundred and forty-seven out of 156 countries. That's where Japan stands in terms of women's political empowerment. The dismal ranking immediately prompted lawmakers across party lines to call for numerical targets to boost female representation in politics. (Nikkei)
Mar 31
Osaka governor sounds alarm as COVID-19 infections exceed Tokyo's
A surge of COVID-19 cases in Osaka raises fears that the eastern Japanese metropolis, having emerged from a state of emergency a month ago, is entering a fresh wave of infections that could become the worst yet, its governor said on Wednesday. (Japan Today)
Mar 31
Japan suspends new aid to Myanmar over coup
The government has halted new aid to Myanmar in response to the coup there, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has said, but is stopping short of sanctions imposed by some nations on military and police commanders. (Japan Times)
Mar 31
Tokyo, Osaka braces for another wave of cases
Officials are considering tougher measures in the western prefecture of Osaka, which reported the most daily cases anywhere in the country on Tuesday. (NHK)
Mar 29
Japan joins global condemnation of lethal force against Myanmar protesters
Defense chiefs from a dozen countries, including Japan, released a statement Sunday condemning the bloodbath in Myanmar a day earlier, when at least 90 people — including several children — were killed after security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters. (Japan Times)
Mar 29
Japan looks to end support for overseas coal power projects
The Japanese government is considering ending support for the exportation of coal-fired power plants to follow the lead of the U.S. and Europe on decarbonization, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Mar 28
The spy next door: Japan law blocks land grab near US bases and islands
Long-considered an overlooked national security vulnerability, Japan will start paying closer attention to just who is buying land close to sensitive areas, aiming to thwart hostile actors from conducting espionage or disrupting operations at defense bases, nuclear plants and other such facilities. (Nikkei)
Mar 28
Yoko Ono appeals for the abolition of nuclear weapons on Twitter
Yoko Ono, the wife of the late John Lennon, complained on Twitter on the 26th, saying, "It's never too late" for the abolition of nuclear weapons. (TBS NEWS)
Mar 27
Japan enacts record budget for FY2021
Lawmakers in Japan have rubber-stamped a record budget. It's worth more than 106 trillion yen, or about 1 trillion dollars, for the new fiscal year that starts on April 1st. (NHK)
Mar 27
Japan government likely to defer conclusions on imperial succession
The government has finally started discussing ways to ensure stable imperial succession, but it still appears cautious about reaching a conclusion on the matter anytime soon. ()
Mar 26
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into sea near Japan
The United States is under pressure to act as it enters the final stages of a review of North Korea's nuclear programme. (CNA)
Mar 26
Japan delays My Number card use for health insurance
The health ministry plans to delay the comprehensive introduction of a system to use My Number social security and taxation identification cards as public health insurance cards, officials said Thursday. (Japan Times)
Mar 25
Japan mulls closing another door to refugees
Japan granted asylum to less than 1 percent of refugees and asylum-seekers who applied in 2019, despite having the third-largest economy in the world. (foreignpolicy.com)
Mar 24
Tokyo area extends shorter business hours over virus rebound worries
Tokyo and nearby prefectures decided Wednesday to extend their requests for businesses to shorten operating hours until next month as part of efforts to curb the risk of a rebound of the novel coronavirus in the metropolitan area. (Kyodo)
Mar 24
Experts start discussing Imperial succession
A panel of experts convened by Japan's government has started discussing ways to ensure that there are suitable candidates to succeed to the Imperial throne for the foreseeable future. (NHK)
Mar 23
Tokyo may ask for shorter business hours in April
Tokyo metropolitan government officials plan to ask bars and restaurants to continue operating for shorter hours in April. (NHK)
Mar 22
State of emergency for Tokyo area ended on Sunday
In Japan, the state of emergency for Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures expired at the end of the day on Sunday. (NHK)