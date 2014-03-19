WION -- Apr 07
Japan deploys destroyer to gather information after Chinese carrier group spotted in Okinawa and Miyako islands towards the Pacific, Japan has sent its destroyer in retaliation.
- WION
Apr 07
Apr 06
Apr 03
The government on Thursday decided a new policy of providing different amounts of aid to eating and drinking facilities that accept requests to cut opening hours in areas under states of emergency related to COVID-19, or new countermeasures against the disease, based on the size of their operations. (Japan Times)
Apr 02
Apr 01
Mar 31
Mar 31
Mar 31
Mar 29
Mar 29
Mar 28
Long-considered an overlooked national security vulnerability, Japan will start paying closer attention to just who is buying land close to sensitive areas, aiming to thwart hostile actors from conducting espionage or disrupting operations at defense bases, nuclear plants and other such facilities. (Nikkei)
Mar 28
Mar 27
Mar 27
Mar 26
Mar 26
Mar 25
Mar 24
Mar 24
Mar 23